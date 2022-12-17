FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Daily: Croatia's wonderful winner, Bono's big save, and more
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: Croatia's wonderful winner, Bono's big save, and more

1 hour ago

Croatia came out on top in a memorable third-place matchup with Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. Now all that's left is the final on Sunday (coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).  

First, let's recap what happened on Saturday before looking ahead to Sunday.

Croatia 2, Morocco 1

Both teams were quick to dispel any concerns that they'd play as defensively as they have all tournament, scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. The second goal — a beauty by Croatia's Mislav Oršić — didn't come until the 42nd minute, and despite a few big chances created by Morocco, that was the decisive goal.

Even with a loss, Morocco ends the tournament as the most successful African team in World Cup history. As for Croatia, it finally got a taste of what winning a medal match in the tournament feels like after losing to France in the 2018 World Cup final.

Croatia vs. Morocco highlights

Croatia vs. Morocco highlights

SAVE OF THE DAY

Yassine Bonou was one of the breakout stars of the tournament, and he showed why against Croatia, making another big-time save.

GOAL OF THE DAY

Final or not, this is certainly one way to end your time at the World Cup. Take a bow, Mislav Oršić.

Croatia's Mislav Orsic scores vs. Morocco in 42'

Croatia's Mislav Orsic scores vs. Morocco in 42'

MUST-SEE MOMENT

For all the talk about the third-place match not meaning anything, Croatia rightfully celebrated its win like it won the World Cup.

WHAT'S AT STAKE TOMORROW

Argentina vs. France, 9 a.m. ET on FOX

After 63 matches in a month, it all comes down to this. France vs. Argentina. Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé. The greatest of all time vs. the next in line. No matter which team wins, history will be made. You're not going to want to miss it.

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Croatia vs. Morocco highlights: Croatia wins third-place game, 2-1
FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia vs. Morocco highlights: Croatia wins third-place game, 2-1

51 mins ago
France at full strength for World Cup final following flu scare
FIFA World Cup 2022

France at full strength for World Cup final following flu scare

2 hours ago
Lionel Messi's World Cup pursuit has become the world's shared dream
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi's World Cup pursuit has become the world's shared dream

2 hours ago
Argentina vs. France: World Cup 2022 final preview
FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina vs. France: World Cup 2022 final preview

4 hours ago
France is ready to rain on Lionel Messi's parade
FIFA World Cup 2022

France is ready to rain on Lionel Messi's parade

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes