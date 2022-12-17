FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Daily: Croatia's wonderful winner, Bono's big save, and more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Croatia came out on top in a memorable third-place matchup with Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. Now all that's left is the final on Sunday (coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

First, let's recap what happened on Saturday before looking ahead to Sunday.

Croatia 2, Morocco 1

Both teams were quick to dispel any concerns that they'd play as defensively as they have all tournament, scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. The second goal — a beauty by Croatia's Mislav Oršić — didn't come until the 42nd minute, and despite a few big chances created by Morocco, that was the decisive goal.

Even with a loss, Morocco ends the tournament as the most successful African team in World Cup history. As for Croatia, it finally got a taste of what winning a medal match in the tournament feels like after losing to France in the 2018 World Cup final.

Croatia vs. Morocco highlights

SAVE OF THE DAY

Yassine Bonou was one of the breakout stars of the tournament, and he showed why against Croatia, making another big-time save.

GOAL OF THE DAY

Final or not, this is certainly one way to end your time at the World Cup. Take a bow, Mislav Oršić.

Croatia's Mislav Orsic scores vs. Morocco in 42'

MUST-SEE MOMENT

For all the talk about the third-place match not meaning anything, Croatia rightfully celebrated its win like it won the World Cup.

WHAT'S AT STAKE TOMORROW

Argentina vs. France , 9 a.m. ET on FOX

After 63 matches in a month, it all comes down to this. France vs. Argentina. Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé. The greatest of all time vs. the next in line. No matter which team wins, history will be made. You're not going to want to miss it.

