Croatia vs. Morocco live updates: Both teams strike early

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday on FOX with Morocco taking on Croatia at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the tournament's third-place game.

It is the penultimate match in this 2022 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final between Argentina and France (coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

Morocco had a dream run to the semifinals before falling just short of the ultimate goal, becoming the first African nation to make it that far. Croatia, meanwhile, hushed the doubters who were skeptical the team could replicate its success from 2018 and showed it can be a contender for years to come. Both teams are still approaching Saturday's game like it is the World Cup final.

Here are the top plays!

Croatia vs. Morocco

7': GOAL!

Croatia struck first in the opening minutes, as defender Josko Gvardiol knocked in a straight-on header to give it the early lead.

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol scores goal vs. Morocco in 6'

9': Got it right back!

Mere moments later, Morocco evened up the score at one apiece when defender Achraf Dari knocked in a close-up header.

Morocco's Achraf Dari scores goal vs. Croatia in 9'

Pregame scene

Croatia and Morocco's walk-outs and national anthems ahead of third place game

Pregame chatter

