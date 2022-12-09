FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs. Brazil live updates: Neymar scores in extra time 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a two-day break, the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday live on FOX with Croatia taking on Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's first quarterfinals match.

There's one more semifinals spot up for grabs Friday, as the Netherlands face Argentina next (11 a.m. ET, FOX). The winners will advance to play each other in the semifinals, which begin Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Here are the top plays!

Croatia vs. Brazil

13': Croatia getting chances

Mario Pasalic's cross just failed to connect with Ivan Perisic in front of the net, which would've given a Croatian squad that's struggled to score in this tournament a 1-0 lead.

20': Precise passing, but no goal

Brazil's passing was on point in the attacking box. However, Vinícius Júnior's shot was blocked to keep the match scoreless.

25': Danilo booked

The Brazilian back received a yellow card for his dangerous challenge in the first half.

42': Neymar denied

The Brazilian star had a golden opportunity on a free kick right before halftime. His shot wasn't good enough though as Dominik Livaković was able to make the stop for Croatia to keep the match scoreless going into halftime.

47': A kick save and a beauty!

Livaković nearly did the splits to make the stop and keep Brazil off the board in the opening minutes of the second half.

55': Dominant Dominik

The Croatian goalkeeper continued to make highlight-reel saves, using his legs again to make a stop on Neymar.

66': Livaković won't let Brazil score

The Croatian goalkeeper has been the reason why the match is still scoreless through the first 66 minutes as he made his fifth save when he stopped Lucas Paquetá's shot in front of the net. While Brazil's gotten five shots on net, Croatia failed to get one on net in the first 70 minutes.

80': Brazil still can't get past Livaković

Paquetá was stopped again by the Croatian goalie as the match remained scoreless late in the second half.

Full time: Brazil-Croatia heads to extra time

Brazil was never able to break through on its many opportunities in the match's first 90 minutes, recording 15 total shots with eight of them on goal. Croatia, meanwhile, hasn't had many opportunities.

So, the opening match of the quarterfinals heads to extra time. If the match remains tied following 30 more minutes of play, we head to penalty kicks - where Croatia has already won as it defeated Japan in such fashion on Monday.

106': Neymar puts Brazil up in front

The Brazilian star finally breaks through to put his squad up 1-0.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

Both Croatia and Brazil entered this World Cup with high hopes. So far, each squad has delivered but one of the squads will still be going home on Friday. Croatia is looking to make it to the Championship Match for a second straight world cup. It advanced out of Group F with five points (1-0-2) before defeating Japan in penalty kicks in the round of 16.

Brazil has looked like one of the dominant teams so far in the tournament. It won Group G with six points (2-1-0) before dominating South Korea, 4-1, in the round of 16 as Neymar returned.

Inspiration brings motivation?

Brazilian star Richarlison was emotional when he met soccer legend Ronaldo, who happens to be his idol, following its win on Monday.

Will Croatia be able to score?

The "World Cup Now" crew has doubts about Croatia's ability to score against Brazil, and reasonably so. Croatia has scored five goals in its four matches so far, though four of them came in its match against Canada while Brazil has allowed just two goals through the entire tournament.

Stay tuned for updates!

