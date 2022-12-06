FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Daily: Portugal sits its legend while Morocco creates new ones 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Morocco started the day off with a thriller against Spain and Portugal finished it with an absolute goal-fest against Switzerland. That should hold everyone off until the quarterfinals begin on Friday.

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Tuesday and what to watch for when the action returns in a couple of days.

Morocco 0 (3), Spain 0 (0)

Morocco will play in a World Cup quarterfinal for the first time after taking Spain to penalties and winning. Spain has now lost four of the five penalty shootouts it has participated in at the World Cup. It also hasn't advanced to the quarterfinals since 2010, when it won the tournament for the first time.

Portugal 5, Switzerland 1

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench for most of Tuesday's contest, and Portugal looked the best it has all tournament. Coincidence? We'll find out when Portugal takes on Morocco in its quarterfinal matchup on Saturday (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

SAVE OF THE DAY

It was a beautiful day for Yassine "Bono" Bounou, who saved every one of Spain's penalty attempts.

GOAL OF THE DAY

It takes a great deal of confidence and skill to attempt a shot in the corner of the near post, but as we saw on Tuesday, Gonçalo Ramos isn't lacking in either department. He had three goals and an assist on the night.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

As if scoring the game-winning goal against his birth country wasn't enough, Achraf Hakimi hit Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle's touchdown celebration after the fact.

Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Beating Japan wasn't much of an upset for Croatia on paper. Beating this Brazil team, however, would rival anything it has accomplished since the 2018 World Cup when it reached the Final.

Netherlands vs. Argentina , 2 p.m. ET on FOX

The Netherlands out-classed the United States in its first game of the knockout stage. Lionel Messi's Argentina has more quality, but it might not matter if they play right into Louis van Gaal's master plan.

