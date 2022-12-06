FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Daily: Portugal sits its legend while Morocco creates new ones
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: Portugal sits its legend while Morocco creates new ones

1 hour ago

Morocco started the day off with a thriller against Spain and Portugal finished it with an absolute goal-fest against Switzerland. That should hold everyone off until the quarterfinals begin on Friday.

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Tuesday and what to watch for when the action returns in a couple of days.

Morocco 0 (3), Spain 0 (0)

Morocco will play in a World Cup quarterfinal for the first time after taking Spain to penalties and winning. Spain has now lost four of the five penalty shootouts it has participated in at the World Cup. It also hasn't advanced to the quarterfinals since 2010, when it won the tournament for the first time.

Morocco vs. Spain highlight

Morocco vs. Spain highlight
Morocco and Spain faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal 5, Switzerland 1

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench for most of Tuesday's contest, and Portugal looked the best it has all tournament. Coincidence? We'll find out when Portugal takes on Morocco in its quarterfinal matchup on Saturday (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Portugal vs. Switzerland highlights

Portugal vs. Switzerland highlights
Portugal faced off with Switzerland in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

SAVE OF THE DAY

It was a beautiful day for Yassine "Bono" Bounou, who saved every one of Spain's penalty attempts.

GOAL OF THE DAY

It takes a great deal of confidence and skill to attempt a shot in the corner of the near post, but as we saw on Tuesday, Gonçalo Ramos isn't lacking in either department. He had three goals and an assist on the night.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

As if scoring the game-winning goal against his birth country wasn't enough, Achraf Hakimi hit Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle's touchdown celebration after the fact.

Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Beating Japan wasn't much of an upset for Croatia on paper. Beating this Brazil team, however, would rival anything it has accomplished since the 2018 World Cup when it reached the Final.

Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

The Netherlands out-classed the United States in its first game of the knockout stage. Lionel Messi's Argentina has more quality, but it might not matter if they play right into Louis van Gaal's master plan.

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

8 mins ago
Portugal rolls with Cristiano Ronaldo on bench — will he stay there?
FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal rolls with Cristiano Ronaldo on bench — will he stay there?

38 mins ago
World Cup Now: Portugal dominant without Cristiano Ronaldo
FIFA Club World Cup

World Cup Now: Portugal dominant without Cristiano Ronaldo

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar

2 hours ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco stuns Spain on PKs
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco stuns Spain on PKs

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes