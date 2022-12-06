FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco steals show, ousting Spain to move to quarterfinals 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — They call him "Bono" — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou — partly because it sounds like his last name and partly because he’s a showman, just like the U2 lead singer.

Penalty shootouts, for keepers, offer the opportunity for the ultimate expression of athletic performance. And so it proved to be on Tuesday, as Bounou — born in Montreal — kept Spain scoreless from the spot to book Morocco a remarkable place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

After 120 scoreless minutes at Education City Stadium, it came down to the nerve-jangling, mettle-testing terror of penalties, and there was no question which was the tougher group. Or the goalkeeper who fancied the occasion more.

Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi connected from the spot, with sub Badr Benoun’s miss the only blemish. Bounou was simply outstanding, diving the right way on Pablo Sarabia’s effort that clipped the post, then leaping to push away the strikes of Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets.

Achraf Hakimi converts kick that sends Morocco to quarterfinals

Spain has now lost more World Cup shootouts than any other nation. They’ve been the victim on four occasions, with only a single success against the Republic of Ireland in the 2002 round of 16.

Four years ago it was a similar story — elimination on PKs to host nation Russia, in Moscow.

This time, Spain only had itself to blame. A lack of energy and innovation in a game where they had the bulk of possession ensured the game would drag into extra-time, then all the way to the fearsome gauntlet at the end.

Spain was eventually dumped out by a Spanish-born player, Hakimi, who coolly clipped the winning kick down the middle as Unai Simon guessed wrong and dived to his right.

Spain had emerged from Group E in second place after a surprise defeat to Japan in the final game, though many felt that outcome actually afforded them an easier portion of the bracket.

Not so.

This Morocco side has wit and wisdom and no shortage of fighting spirit, and could have won the game earlier.

Walid Cheddira had two outstanding chances for Morocco during the additional period. First, the forward found himself clear on goal, but hesitated just long enough for Aymeric Laporte to poke the ball away.

Morocco vs. Spain highlights

Later, he was sent through again, only to heave his shot directly at the legs of goalkeeper Simon.

Spain attempted just one shot during the opening 45 minutes, its lowest in a half since 1966, but had an opportunity right at the end of both the 90 and the 120. As regulation wound down, Dani Olmo spun a long-range free-kick goalwards, and it evaded everybody, creeping through a pack of players before Bounou reacted at the final moment to push it away strongly.

And Sarabia, with the final kick of extra-time, clipped the post with an angled effort.

Spain head coach Luis Enrique, so entertaining in his media interviews and public Twitch sessions, and full of promise that his team would put on a grand "spectacle", didn’t exactly get what he hoped for.

But contrast, the Moroccans were full of bravery, especially in extra-time, highlighted when captain Romain Saiss hobbled to the sidelines to be taped up — then hobbled back out there to shore up the central defense once more.

Morocco’s jubilation was justified. It will now take part in a World Cup quarterfinal for the first time, becoming the first African team to reach that stage since 2010.

Having finished top of a group that also included Belgium and Croatia, it will now take on the winner of Tuesday’s later clash between Portugal and Switzerland.

No one will take them lightly. Not after this. Not with a handful of stars, some cool heads, a bunch of fighters — and a spectacular showman in goal.

Read more from the World Cup :

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Listen:

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more