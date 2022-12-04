National Football League Jalen Hurts makes MVP case; Bengals continue to own Chiefs: 3 up, 3 down 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A marquee day of matchups in the NFL did not disappoint in Week 13. There were plenty of fireworks between winning teams, and the margin of error for winning and losing was razor-thin.

Here's whose stock is up and whose is down after Sunday's games:

STOCK UP

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals beat the Chiefs for the third time in a calendar year, winning 27-24 in the Queen City. The Bengals own the Chiefs, winning all three games in different ways. However, the one consistent is the Bengals offense being able to do whatever they want against the Chiefs when it matters most. The Bengals were 7 of 11 on third down Sunday, only had a single punt and averaged 6.5 yards per play. When the Bengals needed to move the ball, they did. Joe Burrow was mostly untouched for the game and even added over 40 rushing yards. The Chiefs were able to move the ball on offense in the second half, a departure from the first two Bengals matchups, but in the end, the Bengals defense appears to have the Chiefs' number. The Bengals routinely harass Patrick Mahomes with pressure and soft zones, something the Chiefs have not been able to figure out against this Bengals squad.

The Bengals are a better team than last season. They are better on offense, not needing the explosive play or bust to move the ball. The play-calling has improved this season, doing more from the Gun, which suits Burrow better. On defense, they are just good at all levels. They play smart, rarely having blown coverages. They make offenses work for their yards. The Bengals have won four in a row, including against two straight division leaders in the Titans and Chiefs. They are legit and are now a favorite, along with Buffalo and Kansas City in the AFC.

Jalen Hurts' MVP odds

Hurts had a day, folks. Against the outstanding Titans defense, which almost no one in the NFL can score over 20 points against, the Eagles dominated this game through the air. Hurts was 29 of 39 for 380 yards against a Titans defense that only allowed 266 yards to Joe Burrow the weekend before. A.J. Brown, formerly of the Titans, was the main force of the receiving core, finishing with 8 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. After 13 games, Hurts has now completed 67% of passes with 17 passing touchdowns to only three interceptions. He's also added nearly 600 yards rushing. With the Eagles sitting atop the NFC and Patrick Mahomes having a down game in Cincinnati and Tua Tagovailoa playing poorly for the first half in San Francisco, Hurts will be squarely in the conversation for MVP leader.

Green Bay Packers

Some life for the Packers! Green Bay had the option to sit a beat-up Aaron Rodgers and punt on this season to give Jordan Love a full month as the quarterback. But since the Packers are still alive in the postseason hunt, they went back to Rodgers after he didn't finish their previous game. The Packers struggled early against the Bears on Sunday but eventually won going away. The Packers are only two games out of the wild card spot and get the woeful Rams in two weeks after their bye. With Washington, New York and Atlanta all not winning today, plus a 49ers quarterback injury, it could open the door for playoff spots if the Packers keep winning, get healthy and catch some breaks during their bye week.

STOCK DOWN

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua did not play well Sunday in the Dolphins' first test against a playoff-caliber team in nearly six weeks. He was clearly hyped up and overshot a ton of open receivers, threw behind guys and looked out of sorts. It's one thing to miss a shot play, but he can not miss open guys on third down. Those are the throws that set quarterbacks apart. Elite ones make those throws, and average ones do not. This is not to say Tua is average, but he looked it against the 49ers. The Dolphins had plenty of opportunities to put up points on this fantastic 49ers defense and the plays didn't happen. It's certainly fair to note that Tua was getting battered in the pocket with the Dolphins offensive line being overwhelmed by the Niners' pass rush. When quarterbacks get hit early in games they can often get antsy in the pocket and it leads to bad throws. This is normal, even for the best quarterbacks in the league. The Dolphins have the Chargers, Bills, Patriots and Jets still left on their schedule. The Dolphins will need good Tua to show up.

San Francisco 49ers

The Niners appeared to finally be past the injury bug. They'd gotten mostly healthy, even if players were on the field with nagging injuries. They mauled a red-hot Dolphins squad on Sunday in a team-effort win. However, the win came at cost. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left with a broken foot and was later ruled out for the season. While Brock Purdy, the Niners third-string QB, played decent considering the circumstances, it's hard for me to believe he will continue to play well enough for them to win without extraordinary efforts from their defense each weekend. It's a bummer because the Niners were slowly becoming a favorite alongside the Eagles to win the NFC.

Tennessee Titans

I'm a huge fan of Mike Vrabel's team. They are a squad I'd have loved to play on. Tough and physical, rarely making self-inflicted wounds. However, they have failed the test in their four toughest games this season. They lost to Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Philadelphia. Two of those games weren't close by halftime. The Titans defense had their two worst games against the Bills and Eagles, and the offense could not score more than 17 points in these games. The Titans offense needs a reboot or overhaul this season. The offensive line, although riddled with injuries, has slightly declined by the season. Ryan Tannehill is barely average and outside of Treylon Burks, there are very little explosive receiving options. They just need more talent. More ways to score. The Titans will win the division because the Colts are not good, the Jaguars can't win on the road and the Texans are the Texans. But the Titans are not winning a playoff game and have no shot to appear in the Super Bowl.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

