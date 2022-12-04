FIFA World Cup 2022 Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham showing superstar composure for England 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

AL KHOR, Qatar — Harry Kane fired England into a quarterfinal showdown against France on a night when teenage superstar Jude Bellingham produced one of the best midfield performances of the tournament.

Captain Kane struck home the second in England’s 3-0 win against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium to effectively end the resistance of the enterprising but ultimately outmatched African side.

But it was Bellingham, 19, who was the chief architect, setting up both of the first two goals to show why Real Madrid is reportedly willing to spend more than $100 million to pry him away from German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

After a somewhat sluggish opening, Bellingham received the ball on the left flank in the 38th minute, took off running, then slid a perfect pass inside that was met by the fast-advancing Jordan Henderson, who made no mistake.

Henderson, now 32, has become firm friends with his young colleague during this tournament, and spoke publicly during the week about Bellingham’s maturity and soccer intelligence. After his composed finish, Henderson immediately sought out the teenager, slung an arm around his shoulders and pointed a finger to show his appreciation for the lead-up work.

Bellingham showed his composure again for the second just before halftime. His through ball was once again perfectly weighted and set up the kind of opportunity that Kane rarely spurns.

Kane took his time before powering his effort past Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy to ease English nerves and book a date with old rival France at the same venue next Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

England vs. Senegal Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup England and Senegal faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Senegal was not without opportunities despite the absence of key forward Sadio Mané, ruled out through injury just before the tournament. Boulaye Dia put a shot on target midway through the first half that Jordan Pickford did well to bat away.

In the end though, the African side struggled to match its higher-caliber opponent. Bukayo Saka got England’s third on 57 minutes after a fine cross from Phil Foden, that pair starting in place of Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, the latter of whom was unavailable due to a family issue.

Bellingham received a warm hug and words of encouragement from head coach Gareth Southgate when he was replaced by Mason Mount after 75 minutes, with the game firmly in the bag.

"The talk will all be about Jude Bellingham," former England defender Matt Upson told the BBC. "He led the charge by playing freely and confidently right from the first whistle. I just love his energy and what he brings to the game. He's been outstanding for England so far in this tournament."

The substitution was a forward-thinking move, as Saturday’s duel with France now looms large. As a battle between old soccer enemies — and as one of the most anticipated games of the tournament.

Read more from the World Cup :

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Listen:

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more