England vs. Senegal live updates: Who will advance to play France?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Sunday live on FS1 with England (2-1-0) taking on Senegal (2-0-1) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar in the tournament's fourth match of the round of 16.
The winner will advance to face France in the quarterfinals on Friday (11 a.m. ET, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).
Here are the top plays!
Setting the stage
England begins the knockout stage looking to go on another long run like it did in 2018, when it reached the semifinals before losing that match and the third-place match. The Three Lions got off to a good start in group play, getting dominant wins over Iran and Wales with a draw with the USA sandwiched between.
For Senegal, it wants to continue its surprise run after it made it out of Group A without Sadio Mané, one of the top players in the world. It still won't have Mané for the remainder of the tournament, but Senegal's already won twice without him and played a strong match in its loss to the Netherlands.
This marks the first time the two nations have faced each other.
Raheem Sterling out
England announced roughly an hour before the match that midfielder won't play Sunday to attend to a family matter.
4': Senegal gets some early pressure
Boulaye Dia was able to split a pair of English defenders but the entry pass to him in the box had just a bit too much on it, preventing Senegal from getting a shot.
22': So close for Senegal
Ismaïla Sarr was so close to fully connecting on the cross, which would've given Senegal a 1-0 lead.
Stay tuned for updates!
