49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season with foot injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season after breaking his left foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco's first drive. He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room.

The NFC West-leading Niners ruled him out for at least the rest of the game, and coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo's foot was broken after the game.

Rookie Brock Purdy replaced Garoppolo to start the second drive and threw two touchdown passes in the game to help the 49ers beat Miami 33-17. Purdy had thrown just nine passes this season in mop-up duty of a blowout loss to Kansas City in Week 7.

Brock Purdy helped lead the 49ers to a tough 33-17 win Brock Purdy came off the bench for the 49ers and helped lead them to a tough 33-17 win against the Dolphins. Purdy had 210 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey had 66 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

