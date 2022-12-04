National Football League
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season with foot injury
National Football League

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season with foot injury

1 hour ago

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season after breaking his left foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco's first drive. He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room.

The NFC West-leading Niners ruled him out for at least the rest of the game, and coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo's foot was broken after the game.

Rookie Brock Purdy replaced Garoppolo to start the second drive and threw two touchdown passes in the game to help the 49ers beat Miami 33-17. Purdy had thrown just nine passes this season in mop-up duty of a blowout loss to Kansas City in Week 7. 

Brock Purdy helped lead the 49ers to a tough 33-17 win

Brock Purdy helped lead the 49ers to a tough 33-17 win
Brock Purdy came off the bench for the 49ers and helped lead them to a tough 33-17 win against the Dolphins. Purdy had 210 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey had 66 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

Related reading: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins suffer self-inflicted meltdown in loss to 49ers 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 13 top plays: Cowboys lead Colts on Sunday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 13 top plays: Cowboys lead Colts on Sunday Night Football

48 mins ago
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins suffer self-inflicted meltdown in loss to 49ers
National Football League

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins suffer self-inflicted meltdown in loss to 49ers

1 hour ago
Eagles’ A.J. Brown dominates Titans, makes statement to former team in win
National Football League

Eagles’ A.J. Brown dominates Titans, makes statement to former team in win

1 hour ago
NFL Week 13: Top viral moments from Eagles-Titans, Packers-Bears, more
National Football League

NFL Week 13: Top viral moments from Eagles-Titans, Packers-Bears, more

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 13: Wacky wins and bad beats
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: Wacky wins and bad beats

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes