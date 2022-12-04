49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season with foot injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season after breaking his left foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco's first drive. He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room.
The NFC West-leading Niners ruled him out for at least the rest of the game, and coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo's foot was broken after the game.
Rookie Brock Purdy replaced Garoppolo to start the second drive and threw two touchdown passes in the game to help the 49ers beat Miami 33-17. Purdy had thrown just nine passes this season in mop-up duty of a blowout loss to Kansas City in Week 7.
Related reading: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins suffer self-inflicted meltdown in loss to 49ers
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Eagles' A.J. Brown dominates Titans, makes statement to former team in win
- Could Falcons start rookie QB Desmond Ridder? Smith: ‘There will be changes made’
- College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State in final four
- Rangers overlook Jacob deGrom's injury history in favor of generational talent
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- NBA Front Office Confidential: Lakers, Knicks navigating trade landscape
- After painful knockout, U.S. players take moment to appreciate World Cup journey
- USMNT optimistic about future: 'We can be giants eventually'
- Christian Pulisic's greatness shouldn't be expected to patch USMNT's most glaring hole
- U.S. players support Gregg Berhalter's return as coach
- Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham showing superstar composure for England
- College football odds: CFP semifinal early lines
The Associated Press contributed to this story.