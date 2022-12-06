FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs. Spain live updates: World Cup round of 16 continues 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday on FOX with Morocco (2-1-0) taking on Spain (1-1-1) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's second-to-last match of the round of 16.

Later, Portugal will face Switzerland in Tuesday's second knockout-stage game (11 a.m. ET, FOX). The winners will advance to play each other in the quarterfinals, which conclude Saturday, Dec. 10.

Here are the top plays!

Morocco vs. Spain

12': Too high

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi had a free kick, but his shot was a tad north of the crossbar.

Noise …

Pregame chatter

