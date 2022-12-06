FIFA World Cup 2022
Morocco vs. Spain live updates: World Cup round of 16 continues
FIFA World Cup 2022

Morocco vs. Spain live updates: World Cup round of 16 continues

11 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday on FOX with Morocco (2-1-0) taking on Spain (1-1-1) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's second-to-last match of the round of 16.

Later, Portugal will face Switzerland in Tuesday's second knockout-stage game (11 a.m. ET, FOX). The winners will advance to play each other in the quarterfinals, which conclude Saturday, Dec. 10.

Here are the top plays!

Morocco vs. Spain

12': Too high

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi had a free kick, but his shot was a tad north of the crossbar.

Noise …

Pregame chatter

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
FIFA VP: Qatar 2022 could be last World Cup hosted by single country
FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA VP: Qatar 2022 could be last World Cup hosted by single country

2 hours ago
Harry Kane gets support from David Beckham ahead of England-France
FIFA World Cup 2022

Harry Kane gets support from David Beckham ahead of England-France

2 hours ago
World Cup Now: Who was Croatia's man of the match vs. Japan?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Who was Croatia's man of the match vs. Japan?

13 hours ago
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Croatia take different paths to quarters
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: Brazil, Croatia take different paths to quarters

13 hours ago
Brazil is dominating the World Cup and making it look fun
FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil is dominating the World Cup and making it look fun

14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes