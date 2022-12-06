Portugal vs. Switzerland live updates: Ronaldo not in starting lineup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday on FOX with Portugal (2-0-1) taking on Switzerland (2-0-1) at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16.
The winner will advance to play the winner of Morocco-Spain in the quarterfinals, which conclude Saturday, Dec. 10.
Ronaldo on the bench
Major news broke before the match that Portugal star and captain Cristiano Ronaldo would be starting the game on the bench. Gonçalo Ramos will start in Ronaldo's place, according to soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Ronaldo has one goal in the 2022 World Cup, off a penalty kick in Portugal's opening match against Ghana.
