FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 top plays: Belgium takes 1-0 lead over Canada just before half 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday on FOX with Belgium facing Canada , and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

A veteran Belgium roster that finished third in the 2018 World Cup looks to hold off a Canada squad full of top MLS talent. Belgium is slightly favored (-200 on FOX Bet) to win and will be led by Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who was a key part of the team's run four years ago.

Canada, meanwhile, is still searching for its first World Cup win in its second appearance ever and first since 1986, entering 0-3-0 all-time.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays from Wednesday's group stage action.

Belgium vs. Canada

10': Belgium gets the penalty save!

Davies was awarded a penalty kick after a video review found that Belgium committed a handball penalty in the box. But Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been here before, and showed his experience with full-extension save to keep Canada still looking for its first-ever goal in the World Cup.

Thibaut Courtois saves Belgium by blocking a penalty kick attempt Belgium's Thibaut Courtois makes an incredible penalty kick save against Canada after a handball call in the box in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

31': Canada still can't break through!

Canada already has numerous shot attempts in the first half, including multiple on goal. But Canada's attack has yet to find any success against Belgium's back line and the 2018 World Cup Golden Glove winner Courtois.

32': Davies with the sauce!

Alphonso Davies looks healthy enough, sending a Belgian player sliding at midfield. But Canada still cannot get its first goal across besides threatening several times.

38': No-call benefits Belgium

Should a penalty have been called on Axel Witsel here? The referees ruled no.



44': Belgium strikes first!

Michy Batshuayi converts a beautiful through pass to give Belgium a 1-0 lead just before extra time in the first half.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores goal vs. Canada in 44'

PREGAME SCENE

Canada looking to make history

Canada is not only searching for its first World Cup win or draw but also its first World Cup goal. The Canadians are also hoping a strong showing in Qatar can jump-start passion for soccer back home.

‘O Canada’ at the World Cup!

The Belgian and Canadian national teams sang their national anthems before the game, marking the first time ‘O Canada’ has been played at the World Cup since 1986.

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more