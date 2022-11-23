World Cup 2022 top plays: Germany leads Japan in first half
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday on FS1 with Germany facing Japan, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!
Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw.
Here are the top plays from Wednesday's group stage action.
Pregame scene
7' - Brutal!
For a fleeting moment, it appeared Japan was going to take an early 1-0 lead, but a goal from forward Daizen Maeda was quickly ruled offside.
15' - Close, but no cigar
Antonio Rudiger nearly had the first goal of the game, but the Germany defender's header was a bit to the right.
32' - Germany strikes first
Germany took full advantage of a Japan transgression, as midfielder Ilkay Gundogan punched in the penalty kick. Germany took a 1-0 lead.
