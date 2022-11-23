FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 top plays: Germany leads Japan in first half
16 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday on FS1 with Germany facing Japan, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays from Wednesday's group stage action.

Germany vs. Japan

Pregame scene

7' - Brutal!

For a fleeting moment, it appeared Japan was going to take an early 1-0 lead, but a goal from forward Daizen Maeda was quickly ruled offside.

15' - Close, but no cigar

Antonio Rudiger nearly had the first goal of the game, but the Germany defender's header was a bit to the right. 

32' - Germany strikes first

Germany took full advantage of a Japan transgression, as midfielder Ilkay Gundogan punched in the penalty kick. Germany took a 1-0 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

