World Cup 2022 top plays: Germany leads Japan in first half

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday on FS1 with Germany facing Japan , and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw.

Here are the top plays from Wednesday's group stage action.

Germany vs. Japan

Pregame scene

7' - Brutal!

For a fleeting moment, it appeared Japan was going to take an early 1-0 lead, but a goal from forward Daizen Maeda was quickly ruled offside.

15' - Close, but no cigar

Antonio Rudiger nearly had the first goal of the game, but the Germany defender's header was a bit to the right.

32' - Germany strikes first

Germany took full advantage of a Japan transgression, as midfielder Ilkay Gundogan punched in the penalty kick. Germany took a 1-0 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

