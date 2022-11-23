World Cup 2022 top plays: Spain storms out to 3-0 lead over Costa Rica
An upset-packed 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday on FOX with Spain facing Costa Rica, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!
Earlier, underdog Morocco battled 2018 runner-up Croatia to a scoreless draw and Japan stunned Germany with two late goals for a 2-1 victory.
Related: Japan stuns Germany as World Cup underdogs continue to roar
Spain, the 2010 World Cup champion, started off on fire. Dani Olmo missed a clean look at the goal in the fifth minute but redeemed himself in the 11th minute with a beautiful first touch to land one past Costa Rica star goakleeper Keylor Navas.
The Spaniards did not look back from there, adding goals from Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres within the first 30 minutes to take full control of the match in the first half.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays from Wednesday's group stage action.
Enrique believes in his squad
Since winning it all in 2010, Spain has had mixed results in recent World Cups. In 2018, Spain was upset by host country Russia in the Round of 16, and in 2014 they did not advance past the group stage. This year’s squad is filled with young talent, with a total of nine players combined coming from powerhouse clubs FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Manager Luis Enrique, a former Spanish national team player himself, thinks his roster has what it takes to return Spain to World Cup glory.
Costa Rica sings loud and proud
Costa Rica is in its third consecutive World Cup and even made the quarterfinals in 2014. However, its players are still soaking in the moment and showing their country pride during their national anthem.
5': Missed opportunity for Spain
Dani Olmo had a clean look at the goal after a brilliant pass, but his shot went off-target in a big missed chance for Spain to take an early lead.
11': Dani doesn't miss this time!
Some fancy footwork from Olmo in the box brought Navas out of the net, and Olmo skipped the ball past the Costa Rica keeper for a goregous goal to put Spain up 1-0.
Olmo's goal was also historic as the 100th goal by Spain in FIFA World Cup history.
21': Asencio's strike makes it 2-0
Marco Asensio's laser off a great cross from Jordi Alba finds the back of the net and adds another goal for Spain, who is in total control early in this one.
30': Spain is ROLLING
Ferran Torres' penalty kick gives Spain a 3-0 lead and the Spaniards are quickly turning this game into a rout.
Read more from the World Cup:
- Ronaldo creates more distractions for Portugal by skipping press conference
- World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan shocks Germany 2-1
- World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Morocco-Croatia
- World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco-Croatia ends in a scoreless draw
- World Cup Power Rankings: France still looks like the team to beat
- Mbappe sparks France as defending champs start 2022 World Cup with rout
- World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head
- World Cup now: 3 takeaways from Mexico's heroic draw vs. Poland
- How to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.