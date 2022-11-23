FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 top plays: Spain storms out to 3-0 lead over Costa Rica 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An upset-packed 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday on FOX with Spain facing Costa Rica , and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

Earlier, underdog Morocco battled 2018 runner-up Croatia to a scoreless draw and Japan stunned Germany with two late goals for a 2-1 victory.

Spain, the 2010 World Cup champion, started off on fire. Dani Olmo missed a clean look at the goal in the fifth minute but redeemed himself in the 11th minute with a beautiful first touch to land one past Costa Rica star goakleeper Keylor Navas.

The Spaniards did not look back from there, adding goals from Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres within the first 30 minutes to take full control of the match in the first half.

Here are the top plays from Wednesday's group stage action.

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Enrique believes in his squad

Since winning it all in 2010, Spain has had mixed results in recent World Cups. In 2018, Spain was upset by host country Russia in the Round of 16, and in 2014 they did not advance past the group stage. This year’s squad is filled with young talent, with a total of nine players combined coming from powerhouse clubs FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Manager Luis Enrique, a former Spanish national team player himself, thinks his roster has what it takes to return Spain to World Cup glory.

Costa Rica sings loud and proud

Costa Rica is in its third consecutive World Cup and even made the quarterfinals in 2014. However, its players are still soaking in the moment and showing their country pride during their national anthem.

5': Missed opportunity for Spain

Dani Olmo had a clean look at the goal after a brilliant pass, but his shot went off-target in a big missed chance for Spain to take an early lead.

11': Dani doesn't miss this time!

Some fancy footwork from Olmo in the box brought Navas out of the net, and Olmo skipped the ball past the Costa Rica keeper for a goregous goal to put Spain up 1-0.

Spain's Dani Olmo scores goal vs. Costa Rica in 11'

Olmo's goal was also historic as the 100th goal by Spain in FIFA World Cup history.

21': Asencio's strike makes it 2-0

Marco Asensio's laser off a great cross from Jordi Alba finds the back of the net and adds another goal for Spain, who is in total control early in this one.

Spain's Marco Asensio scores goal vs. Costa Rica in 21'

30': Spain is ROLLING

Ferran Torres' penalty kick gives Spain a 3-0 lead and the Spaniards are quickly turning this game into a rout.

Spain's Ferran Torres scores goal vs. Costa Rica in 31' | 2022 FIFA World Cup

