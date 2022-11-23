FIFA World Cup 2022
How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica: World Cup Now
FIFA World Cup 2022

How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica: World Cup Now

1 hour ago

Spain set a new team record for goals in a World Cup game in its 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan discussed how they did it on "World Cup Now."

1. Barton: Spain doesn't need time

I've tipped Spain to go far in this competition and maybe even sneak in to try and win it, but I didn't realize they were this good. We can go back a little bit and point to the competition and who they're against, but you can only play who's in front of you. They executed the game plan they had, they had confidence on the ball add at that level, playing that speed and being so precise, I thought they were a joy to watch.

2. Conrad: Strikers weren't necessary for Spain

I didn't know they were going to come in and score seven goals. And they didn't start an out-and-out striker in this game, and I thought, "Man, where are the goals going to come from?" Maybe they wasted all of their goals against Costa Rica and can't score the rest of the tournament, but I don't think that's going to happen given the confidence we've seen and the amount of different ways they scored their goals.

Spain vs. Costa Rica Highlights

Spain vs. Costa Rica Highlights
Spain and Costa Rica faced off for the first match of Group E.

3. Kljestan: This was vintage Spain

It reminded me of the old days, when it was death by a thousand passes, even though some of these young guys can't even drink the vintage wine in Spain. It was a really good performance. They brought back the old days for me. This was really fun to watch: the ball possession, the position, opening up the field, winning the ball back fast. Everything was vintage Spain.

Read more from the World Cup:

Watch "FIFA World Cup Today" before and after every match of the tournament on Twitter by following @FoxSoccer.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 top plays: Belgium takes 1-0 lead just before half
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Belgium takes 1-0 lead just before half

8 mins ago
USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

2 hours ago
Ronaldo adds more distractions for Portugal by skipping news conference
FIFA World Cup 2022

Ronaldo adds more distractions for Portugal by skipping news conference

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes