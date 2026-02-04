Mr. January: USA's Weston McKennie Wins Juventus Honors. Will It Land New Deal?

U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie's standout January earned him Juventus' Player of the Month award after scoring three goals in seven appearances.

The award capped a productive stretch in which McKennie scored three goals across seven appearances in all competitions.

Breaking down McKennie's stellar form

The 27-year-old made his mark early in the month, opening the scoring in a 1-1 draw against Lecce before adding goals in convincing wins over Cremonese and Benfica. McKennie started every match in January and logged a full 90 minutes on five occasions, playing a key role as Juventus won four of their seven games and lost only once.

McKennie’s goal against Benfica also highlighted his growing influence in Europe, while his consistency in midfield has made him one of Juventus’ most reliable performers this season. He now has six goals in all competitions, tying the highest single-season total of his club career, a mark he first set during the 2020-21 campaign.

Contract talks uncertain

Despite his form, McKennie’s long-term future in Turin remains unresolved. With his contract set to expire in June, negotiations between his representatives and the club are approaching a critical stage. Reports in Italy indicate that the midfielder is seeking a significant salary increase, while Juventus’ current offer remains below his expectations.

Serie A interest

As talks continue, AC Milan and Roma are keeping a close eye on the situation. Both clubs see McKennie as an attractive market opportunity should he become available on a free transfer, increasing the pressure on Juventus to find an agreement before time runs out.