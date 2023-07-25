FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: History made and records broken left and right Updated Jul. 25, 2023 5:56 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The sixth day of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is one that fans of the Philippines aren't likely to forget, and one fans of New Zealand are hoping won't cost them a spot in the round of 16.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Day 6 of the tournament and a preview of what's at stake in Day 7.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo scored in Colombia's 2-0 win over South Korea. The 18-year-old Real Madrid forward was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15. Her goal also made her the first teenager to score at this year's tournament, according to FIFA.

Colombia vs. South Korea Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

— South Korea's Casey Phair also became the youngest player to log minutes in a Women's World Cup match at just 16 years and 26 days. The previous record was held by Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days old when she played for Nigeria at the 1999 Women's World Cup.

Read more: Colombia vs. South Korea highlights: Colombia defeats South Korea, 2-0

— Sarina Bolden scored the lone goal in the Philippines' historic win over co-hosts New Zealand on Tuesday. Bolden's goal was the first goal the Philippines has ever scored at a World Cup, men's or women's, and it earned her country its first-ever win at the tournament.

Read more: New Zealand vs. Philippines highlights: Philippines get first World Cup win

New Zealand vs. Philippines Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

— Star striker Ada Hegerberg was a late scratch for Norway against Switzerland after sustaining a groin injury during pre-match warmups. The last time Norway started a Women’s World Cup game without one of Caroline Graham Hansen or Hegerberg was in 2011, according to FIFA.

Read more: Ada Hegerberg tweaks groin in warmups, pulls out of Norway-Switzerland match

Norway star Ada Hegerberg was spotted walking back into the tunnel before kickoff vs. Switzerland

— This is Alex Morgan's fourth Women's World Cup, but it's her first as a mom, which has presented new challenges for the proven veteran. "It's hard, because every day I miss her so much," Morgan said of her daughter. "But when she's here, I know that I'm playing two roles, as mom and soccer player."

Read more: Alex Morgan embracing first World Cup as a mom: 'I'm playing two roles'

— Morgan missed a penalty kick in the United States' World Cup opener against Vietnam, a rare occurrence but one that could bite the U.S. if it happens against the Netherlands. If she has the opportunity to take another one, she has the unyielding support of her USWNT teammates. "We're behind Alex, and we have full confidence in her when she takes another PK," U.S. defender Sofia Huerta said.

Read more: Alex Morgan on rare missed penalty kick: 'Glad to put that behind me'

— How does the U.S. stack up against The Netherlands four years removed from their clash in the 2019 Women's World Cup final. FOX Sports' Doug McIntyre breaks it all down in his scouting report.

Read more: Netherlands says it's not afraid of USWNT ahead of massive World Cup rematch

RECAPPING THE ACTION

Assist of the Day: Patience pays off

Sara Eggesvik had to work hard for her assist. After winning a 50/50 ball in New Zealand's box, Eggesvik had to quickly play the ball in toward goal. The fact that she even got the cross off is impressive, but its pinpoint accuracy in those conditions is what makes it our Assist of the Day.

Philippines' Sarina Bolden scores goal vs. New Zealand in 24'

Save of the Day: McDaniel's massive save

Forget Save of the Day — this an early candidate for Save of the Tournament. In the 93rd minute, Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel dived to save a shot from New Zealand substitute Grace Jale that looked like a sure goal. McDaniel's save secured all three points for the Philippines, making it the first World Cup debutant to score or win at this year's tournament.

Goal of the Day: Caicedo goes it alone

Was Caicedo the beneficiary of an awful mistake by South Korea goalkeeper Young-Geul Yoon? Without question. But you can't make a goal without taking a shot, and the run that led up to Caicedo's was an outstanding display of individual brilliance.

Colombia's Linda Caicedo scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 39' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Must-See Moment: History for the Philippines

The Philippines' players understood the weight of Tuesday's moment and took some time to soak it all in after the final whistle. Their places in the country's soccer history are cemented.

Philippines celebrate after earning their country's first World Cup win in history against New Zealand

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

5 — Number of goals scored by Japan vs. Zambia. The Nadeshiko scored more goals in their opener than they did in their four games at France 2019 (3).

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (coverage begins at 12 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 1 a.m. on FS1)

100 — The cap total Spain striker Jennifer Hermoso will reach if she plays against Zambia. Spain’s all-time leading scorer (48 goals) she will become La Roja’s second centurion after Alexia Putellas.

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3:30 a.m on FS1)

70 — Touches by Ireland’s Katie McCabe vs. Australia to lead the team. The Arsenal star led Ireland with seven goals and four assists in Women's World Cup qualifying.

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 8 a.m. on FS1)

