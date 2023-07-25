FIFA Women's World Cup Philippines posts a stunning upset over New Zealand, creating Group A chaos Updated Jul. 25, 2023 4:51 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sarina Bolden scored the only goal as the Philippines produced a huge 1-0 upset to defeat co-host New Zealand and throw Group A of the Women's World Cup into chaos.

Playing on soccer's biggest stage for the first time, the Philippines was expected to merely make up the numbers, with a squad predominantly made up of American college and lower-level players who have Filipino family roots.

However, following Bolden's historic strike – it was her country's first-ever World Cup goal – the Asian side defended with determination, desperation and a smattering of good fortune, helped by an outstanding display from goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel.

[ Filipina-American Sarina Bolden scores Philippines' first-ever World Cup goal ]

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolden's effort came on 24 minutes, courtesy of a fine cross from Sara Eggesvik. Goalkeeper Victoria Esson parried Bolden's header, but could not prevent it from crossing the line, sparking delighted celebrations from the Philippines bench.



Philippines' Sarina Bolden scores goal vs. New Zealand in 24'

The onslaught from New Zealand in the second half was unceasing. On 57 minutes, Hannah Wilkinson had a golden opportunity to head home from close range, but could only steer her effort over the bar.

Soon after, Jacqui Hand made a smooth run and fired toward the goal, only for her shot to rebound off the post and into Davies-McDaniel's waiting arms.

On 69 minutes, Hand did manage to get the ball into the net, but her strike was ruled out because of an offside infringement earlier in the play.

Finally, as the Philippines tried to hold on in injury time, there was time for one more moment of magic from Davies-McDaniel, who reacted rapidly to turn away Grace Jale's goal-bound volley.

The result was a bitter blow for the co-host, after its campaign starting so joyously with a victory against highly-fancied Norway on the opening night. With Switzerland and Norway due to meet later in Hamilton, it was guaranteed that all teams would remain in contention to qualify for the round of 16 going into the final round of games.

But this was the Philippines' moment – and it was an unforgettable one.

Philippines celebrate after earning their country's first World Cup win in history against New Zealand

New Zealand vs. Philippines Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Philippines Sarina Bolden

share