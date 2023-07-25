FIFA Women's World Cup
Filipina-American Sarina Bolden scores Philippines' first-ever World Cup goal
FIFA Women's World Cup

Filipina-American Sarina Bolden scores Philippines' first-ever World Cup goal

Published Jul. 25, 2023 4:15 a.m. ET

With its first goal at its first Women's World Cup the unfavored Philippines achieved its first win Tuesday, shocking host New Zealand 1-0 in a Group A match made contentious when a potential equalizer was disallowed.

New Zealand achieved its first World Cup win when it upset favored Norway in the opening match of the tournament five days ago. For the first time in six World Cups, the Football Ferns went into a match as favorite, almost certain with another win to become the first team to reach the round of 16.

But Sarina Bolden scored the Philippines' historic match-winner from its first shot on goal in the 24th minute, flipping the script and silencing a packed stadium of 33,000 mostly newly-minted Kiwi soccer fans.

Philippines' Sarina Bolden scores goal vs. New Zealand in 24' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Philippines' Sarina Bolden scores goal vs. New Zealand in 24' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

New Zealand had been ascendant in the first 20 minutes, playing with a confidence which reflected its expectation that this would be its best shot at winning in the group stage. It had 80% of possession, 74 completed passes to 11, five early shots on goal, and it seemed inevitable the goals would come which would carry into the next round for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand keeper Vic Esson had nothing to do until the 20th minute when she had to come forward to punch away a threatening free kick. Suddenly there was panic, even disarray in the New Zealand defense.

Four minutes later and from another free kick which caused chaos in the New Zealand goalmouth, the clearance was ineffective and Sara Eggesvik sent the ball back in for Bolden, who leapt high to head the ball home.

Bolden, 27, was born in Santa Clara, CA and attended Loyola Maramount University. She currently plays for the Western Sydney Wanderers in the women's A-League.

New Zealand vs. Philippines | 90in90

New Zealand vs. Philippines | 90in90

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Sarina Bolden
Philippines
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Alex Morgan on rare missed penalty kick: 'Glad to put that behind me'

Alex Morgan on rare missed penalty kick: 'Glad to put that behind me'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes