FIFA Women's World Cup Columbia vs. South Korea live updates: Columbia up 2-0 at the half Updated Jul. 24, 2023 10:59 p.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a Group H matchup between Colombia and South Korea at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia.

Colombia is the No. 25 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while South Korea is ranked No. 17.

Colombia star forward Linda Caicedo, 18, is expected to make her World Cup debut Monday in what would be a triumphant moment for the young player after being diagnosed with cancer just three years ago. Las Cafeteras are captained by powerhouse midfielder Daniela Montoya, who scored Colombia’s first World Cup goal in the team's history back in 2015.

On the other side, South Korea, which boasts a 1-8-1 record in its three World Cups, is captained by defensive leader Kim Hyeri. Five players from South Korea, including Hyeri, have made more than 100 appearances entering the match. Monday could also mark the World Cup debut of 16-year-old South Korea forward Casey Phair. The American-born teenager would become the youngest player all-time to play in a World Cup, men’s or women’s, should she play.

Follow our live coverage below!

Colombia vs. South Korea

'39: And, another one

Colombia goes up 2-0 after a powerful strike from Linda Caicedo is nearly saved by South Korea, but ends up bouncing off the goalie's hands and into the net instead.

'29: Penalty kick

Colombia is first on the board with a successful penalty kick from Catalina Usme.

‘9: Yellow card

Colombia's Manuela Vanegas was given the first yellow card of the match following a high kick that connected with Son Hwayeon.



7': Applying the pressure early on

South Korea's Choe Yu-Ri got an early shot on goal, but Columbia goalie Catalina Perez came up with the save.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Eyes on the prize

Colombia is eyeing a strong outing to set the tone early in this tournament after failing to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Fans on both sides are hyped for the match, taking to the streets ahead of the action to rep their respective squads.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here . Find the latest scores here .

