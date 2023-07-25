New Zealand vs. Philippines live updates: Bolden gives the Philippines a 1-0 lead
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a matchup between Group A's New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.
New Zealand is the No. 26 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while the Philippines is ranked No. 46.
Heading into the match, New Zealand, which checked in at 13th in our latest World Cup power rankings, sits on three points after the 1-0 upset over Norway in its opener last week. With a win, the Football Ferns — headlined by Betsy Hassett, Ali Riley, Hannah Wilkinson — can assure themselves of moving through to the knockout round.
On the other side, the Philippines dropped its first game to Switzerland after failing to take a single shot on goal. The team, captained by Tahnai Annis, is aiming for a bounce-back performance.
Follow our live coverage below!
24': GOAL!
The Philippines got on the board first as Sarina Bolden scored on a perfect header. It marked the first-ever goal scored by the Philippines in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Representing her country
New Zealand standout Ali Riley shares why she is so proud to represent her country in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Netherlands' tight win sets up showdown with USWNT
Women's World Cup Daily: Netherlands draws level with USA in Group E standings
-
What's with so many PKs, and so many misses, in this Women's World Cup?
Italy-Argentina, Germany-Morocco predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup power rankings: USA stays on top; Germany holds onto top-3 spot
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: USA remains favorite to three-peat
Brazilian players at Women's World Cup urge fans to skip work to watch their matches
World Cup NOW: How Netherlands might give U.S. problems
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Netherlands' tight win sets up showdown with USWNT
Women's World Cup Daily: Netherlands draws level with USA in Group E standings
-
What's with so many PKs, and so many misses, in this Women's World Cup?
Italy-Argentina, Germany-Morocco predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup power rankings: USA stays on top; Germany holds onto top-3 spot
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: USA remains favorite to three-peat
Brazilian players at Women's World Cup urge fans to skip work to watch their matches
World Cup NOW: How Netherlands might give U.S. problems