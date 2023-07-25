FIFA Women's World Cup Ada Hegerberg tweaks groin in warmups, pulls out of Norway-Switzerland match Updated Jul. 25, 2023 4:42 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Star forward Ada Hegerberg was involved in a stunning development that saw her pulled out of Norway's Women's World Cup contest against Switzerland just moments before kickoff in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Hegerberg, a former winner of the Ballon D'Or Femenin award given to the best player in the world, shocked fans and television viewers by disappearing down the stadium tunnel just as the Group A clash was getting underway.

Norway star Ada Hegerberg was spotted walking back into the tunnel before kickoff vs. Switzerland

FOX reported that Hegerberg had felt discomfort in her groin while performing a final sprint as part of her pre-game warmup, with the teams already on the field and the national anthems having been performed.

She was evaluated by team doctor Trygve Hunemo and returned to the locker room to receive treatment, according to Norwegian TV. Further details as to her status remained incomplete as the Norwegians began their crucial matchup, having lost their opener to New Zealand.

Hegerberg has spent nine years with dominant French club Lyon, and is one of Europe's most feared goalscorers. However, this is only her second World Cup, as she spent five years away from the national team due to a dispute with Norway's soccer federation.

Ahead of the Switzerland matchup, Hegerberg sounded determined to kickstart the team's campaign.

"I think a lot about how I can perform as well as possible and how we can win," she told reporters. "I try to be positive. It gets very serious at times like this, we have to enjoy the football."

'I feel that it's only going forward and upwards now' - Ada Hegerberg talks return with Norway & World Cup expectations

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

