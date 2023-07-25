FIFA Women's World Cup Netherlands says it's not afraid of USWNT ahead of massive World Cup rematch Published Jul. 25, 2023 12:33 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Emerging Netherlands star Esmee Brugts had a clear message for the United States in advance of Wednesday's crucial World Cup Group E clash between the 2019 finalists (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, kickoff at 9 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Never mind that most neutral observers, experts and oddsmakers make the Dutch an underdog for the clash at Wellington Regional Stadium. Brugts, quite simply, doesn't agree.

"I think we can beat anyone," Brugts told FIFA.com recently. "We work hard. If we take our chances, I think we will have good odds."

The idea of the Netherlands rebutting any suggestions of an inferiority complex against the USA, which won the title four years ago thanks to a Megan Rapinoe penalty and a Rose Lavelle strike in the second half, is a growing theme.

The Netherlands won its opening game against Portugal with a hard-earned 1-0 performance. Despite the close score line, it never looked in serious trouble against its fellow European opponent.

That contest was seen as the greatest potential impediment to at least booking a spot in the round of 16, and the Dutch could be forgiven for believing they now already have one foot in the second round.

"Winning this game was the most important thing by far," head coach Andries Jonker told reporters. "We are not afraid of the USA, but this was the most important game, and Portugal proved they were a difficult opponent."

History says there is no reason they should be afraid. The Olympic quarterfinal against the USA in 2021 resulted in a tight affair, finishing 2-2 after extra time before the Americans prevailed on penalties.

Brugts wants her teammates to rise to the challenge and made no attempt to downplay the game's importance to the Dutch program. By any reasonable metric, a tie would be considered a solid result for the Netherlands. However, goal-scoring midfielder Brugts, 19, who has played only for PSV Eindhoven at the senior club level but is now being chased by some of Europe's biggest clubs, has no interest in seeing the match end deadlocked.

"For me, that will be the biggest game of my life," she added. "So, I am enthusiastic about the ability to play them. It's better to play them earlier and see where we stand. We will have to go all out to win that match."

And though the men's and women's World Cups are their own separate events with little direct correlation, there is still some added intrigue for fans given the soccer links between the nations. The Netherlands defeated the Americans 3-1 in the round of 16 in the men's tournament in Qatar, a performance that left no doubt as to the technical diligence that runs permanently throughout the Dutch soccer system.

The Netherlands' injury record is also in the spotlight. Leading forward Vivianne Miedema is missing from the tournament through injury, and striker Lineth Beerensteyn limped off after a late knock against Portugal.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

