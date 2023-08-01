FIFA Women's World Cup USA vs. Sweden: Everything to know, time, how to watch round of 16 match Updated Aug. 2, 2023 6:11 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States women's national team advanced past the group stage – but just barely.

After a lifeless 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday (combined with the Netherlands hammering Vietnam, 7-0, to win Group E), the U.S. team is being loudly questioned heading into its first match of the knockout stage against No. 2-ranked Sweden .

We've put together everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

How to watch United States vs. Sweden:

+ The match will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 5 a.m. ET on Sunday, with coverage beginning at 4 a.m. ET. Full replays of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 are available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Here's how to watch every game of the tournament.

What to know ahead of the Sweden matchup:

+ The United States will be without one of its top players in its round of 16 match. Rose Lavelle picked up a yellow card in the 39th minute of its final Group E match against Portugal. Because she also received a yellow card in the second half of USWNT's draw against the Netherlands last week, Lavelle is assessed an automatic one-game suspension. Now the focus shifts to how U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski will replace Lavelle in the round of 16 match against Sweden.

+ Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson was able to rest nine of his starters with an eye on the USA matchup, as the team took care of Argentina on Wednesday. Will rest give the Swedes a physical advantage?

+ Do we even dare look ahead beyond Sunday, given that Sweden is the world No. 2, beat the USA in both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, and just rattled off a comprehensive thumping of Italy? Yes, we do. Here's what the path looks like over the next four games for the U.S.

United States vs. Sweden preview

+ The Portugal match made it clear: The USA has lost its fear factor. No longer do teams quake in their cleats at the mere sight of Alex Morgan , Lindsey Horan , Megan Rapinoe and that crest on the jersey with the four title-winning stars sewn in above it.

+ Even after a near-disaster, the USWNT is refusing to sound the alarm. "I'm not concerned at all," said co-captain Lindsey Horan. This, after all, is the message the team has been sticking to through three games. Nothing has changed. But can the U.S. flip the switch? The team believes it can. "It's not like we don't have the pieces. It's not like we have not done this before against good opponents," coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

+ Why has the U.S. looked so disjointed anyway? The two-time defending champs have sputtered throughout the World Cup thus far. Is it injuries? Youth? Age? Coaching? Unfamiliar lineups? We assess all the possibilities.

+ As expected, the Americans came out on the front foot against Portugal. But as had been the case in their first two games, the favorites were slow, sloppy, disjointed and utterly toothless. For all their individual talent, they again didn't look like a team. What's plaguing this team? Alexi Lalas, meanwhile, dropped the U.S. all the way to eighth in his World Cup power rankings.

+ World Cup legend Carli Lloyd termed the United States' performance as "very lackluster" and had thoughts on how the players conducted themselves after the disappointing result. "I have never witnessed something like that," Lloyd said, as she gestured toward an on-set monitor displaying USWNT athletes smiling and dancing after the game. "There’s a difference between being respectful to the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing and smiling — I mean, the player of the match was that post. We’re lucky to not be going home right now." Lloyd followed up with Martin Rogers to emphasize that she is saying these things because she cares: "I am always going to care. That was 17 years of my life and … it gave me everything in my life. It just hurts me. It hurt me at the end of my career, those last couple of years to see the change and the shift in that culture and in that mentality. That hurt me to leave seeing what was coming."

+ The "World Cup NOW" crew — Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osborne, Melissa Ortiz and Kathryn Gill — discussed what possible lineup changes USWNT should make for the round of 16, calling for the return of a couple key veterans.

+ The United States' section in a potential Women's World Cup knockout bracket is shaping up as a murderers' row — and there's nothing the Americans can do about it. The side of the draw that both the Group E winner and the runner-up are destined to land in is stacked with the most in-form teams in the tournament and some genuine heavyweights. Martin Rogers looks ahead at what could await the USWNT.

+ It's stressful pursuing a World Cup three-peat, but off the pitch, this U.S. team comes together over one thing in particular: Coffee. That's right, the USWNT views coffee not just as a pick-me-up but as a bonding ritual.

+ Julie Ertz played center back at the 2015 World Cup, but has mostly transitioned to playing as a holding defensive midfielder over the last few years. But when Becky Sauerbrunn was ruled out of this tournament with an injury days before the final roster was announced at the end of June, Andonovski asked Ertz to play her position. For the U.S., she has been that commanding leader in the central defense. "It's what we needed," Andonovski said.

Intro to the USWNT:

+ Just getting familiar with this version of the USWNT? Take a look at our full guide to the 23-woman roster and Carli Lloyd's look at the 15 most important U.S. players. Our FOX Sports panel of experts also debated the team's most important player.

+ The U.S. women's national team has a chance to make more history this summer if it wins a record fifth title and third in a row. Only four teams have gone back-to-back. No nation has completed the three-peat. Here's more on the U.S. quest. By the way, the whole U.S. title chase is being followed for a Netflix docuseries.

Editor's picks — our favorite pregame reads:

+ The 2023 version of the USWNT has three mothers on the roster, matching a previous record set in 2015. But it wasn't always that way. "I'm just really grateful for the women before me that fought for mom athletes," Alex Morgan said. (Read Laken Litman on the "badass" OG moms of the USWNT)

+ The USWNT is rooted in a simple objective: Leave the game better than you found it for posterity. It's built on a bond created and fostered by mentorship that’s proudly passed down through generations. This year's team has three players the perfectly exemplify that. (Read Laken Litman on the USWNT mentorship circle)

+ Trinity Rodman is a candidate to be a breakout star for the USWNT — and, yep, she's Dennis Rodman's daughter. And not only has she internet-binged Dennis' basketball highlights for years, but she still uses his hardwood techniques to benefit her own soccer game. "I watched my dad play a lot more than people really know," she said. "My brother [USC transfer DJ Rodman] lived for watching my dad's clips." (Read Martin Rogers on how Trinity is modeling her game after her father's)

+ Sophia Smith was expected to take hold of her moment this summer more than any other USWNT player. And her supreme confidence definitely helps. "From Day 1, I'm a winner," Smith said. "I have to win. It makes me sick to lose anything. Card games, anything. When it comes to soccer, I just find a way." (Read Laken Litman on the USWNT breakout star candidate)

+ For the world champion 2015 U.S. women's national team, the '99ers were the inspiration. But for this version of the national team, the 2015 squad is the touchstone. (Read Doug McIntyre on how this young roster was shaped by the 2015 squad)

+ Alex Morgan's father, Mike, never misses his daughter's games. Literally. Since Alex was 14, Mike guesstimates he has been to every single match. "He's literally at everything," Megan Rapinoe said. (Read Laken Litman on the ultimate soccer dad)

