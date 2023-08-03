FIFA Women's World Cup Why set pieces could be the difference in USA-Sweden matchup Published Aug. 3, 2023 5:37 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – In its last two group matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, the United States struggled mightily with two opponents – Portugal and the Netherlands – who are particularly adept at not surrendering the ball.

For all their World Cup-winning pedigree, that aspect of the game has never been the Americans' biggest strength. They've had plenty of highly technical players through the years, to be sure. As a program overall, though, the USWNT has over the last three-plus decades most often used its speed, smarts, power, fight and unrivaled depth to vanquish all comers.

The issues against possession-based teams are nothing new. The shootout loss to Japan in the 2011 World Cup final immediately comes to mind.

But in its upcoming round of 16 match, on Sunday against longtime rival Sweden (coverage begins at 4 a.m., ET, with kickoff at 5 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), the U.S. will face a completely different challenge. Make no mistake: This will still surely be the two-time defending champions' most difficult opponent so far. But it's also a matchup that, in a funny way, could actually be more comfortable for them.

"It's a team that can bring the aerial presence, set pieces, the crossing ability, getting people in the box," Lindsey Horan, one of two U.S. co-captains along with Alex Morgan, said here on Thursday, a day before the Americans traveled 1,600 miles east to Melbourne, Australia. "That's something that we are so good at, as well."

Historically, at least. During the first three years of the current four-year World Cup cycle, the U.S. scored about 17-percent of its goals, not including penalty kicks, on set plays. Since January 2023 through the group stage at Australia-New Zealand 2023, just 8.7 percent of its scoring has come following corners or free kicks.

Still, the only goal the Americans has managed over their last two matches was from a corner by Rose Lavelle, whose dime onto the head of Horan evened the score against the Dutch and changed the momentum of the contest. For an attack that has had a devil of a time scoring from open play, it's a weapon that could be extra important – especially in a win-or-go-home game.

That also works the other way. As Horan noted, this is Sweden's go-to. Four of their nine first-round goals came directly off corner kicks, with two more from crosses into the box. The Swedes also have a significant height advantage over the U.S., whose two starting center backs in the group stage, Julie Ertz and Naomi Girma, stand just 5-foot-7 and 5-6, respectively. Four of Sweden's forwards are 5-9 or taller.

Then there's center back Amanda Ilestedt, who's 5-foot-11 and has a team-leading three goals. (Japanese forward Hinata Miyazawa is the only player at this World Cup with more.) Ilestedt scored a 90th minute winner over South Africa and then added two more in the 5-0 rout of Italy. All of them were headed home from corner kicks.

Both of Sweden's first two strikes against Le Azzurre also came off corners. The first changed the complexion of the match.

"Their game against Italy was actually crazy because Italy dominated a lot of the first half," Horan said. "That's how it goes in some of these World Cup games. They score one goal and then it's over with."

The USWNT has been sound defensively at this World Cup. They've given up just one shot on goal officially. Keeper Alyssa Naeher hasn't made a single save. But the backline will be tested in this one. And it's not solely on the defenders to mark foes on corners and free kicks. All 11 Americans on the field must be fully locked in.

"People are scoring on set pieces all the time, like across the board, at this World Cup," forward Lynn Williams said. "We're going to have to be able to be switched on all game long."

That goes for both dead ball situations and during the run of play. It's not all about height, either: Sweden's winner against Argentina in its final group match was turned in – again with a noggin – by 5-foot-5 Rebecka Blomqvist following a pinpoint service by Sofia Jakobsson.

It was exactly the sort of quick, accurate pass that the U.S. has so rarely completed Down Under. In the round of 16, they'll get another chance to put that right.

‘[The] main focus is to not let them expose us on those things," Horan said of Sweden's most potent strengths, "And, again, use some of those things to our advantage, see what opens up for us as well."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

