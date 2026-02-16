4 Takeaways From USA's SheBelieves Cup Roster

Things are starting to get more interesting for the U.S. women’s national team.

On Tuesday, Emma Hayes named a 26-player roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup, which will include three matches in seven days across three cities. The USA plays Argentina in Nashville, Tenn. on March 1, Canada in Columbus, Ohio on March 4, and Colombia in Harrison, N.J. on March 7.

This is an important roster for Hayes, who said last month during January camp that this would be the time she starts to form her "core group" that will help the squad qualify for the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics later this year.

"The SheBelieves Cup is a fantastic tournament which gives us the opportunity to replicate the group stage of a FIFA tournament," Hayes said. "Three quality games in quick succession also allow us to replicate conditions that will prepare us for the World Cup qualifying campaign this fall. As always, we want to keep developing our player pool to be more and more prepared. As we gain more experience, I expect our standards to keep improving."

Here are my takeaways from the USA's SheBelieves Cup roster:

1. It’s not quite time for a Triple Espresso reunion

(Getty Images)

While Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson got together at NWSL media days last month, they’re not quite ready to be back at full strength for the national team yet. Rodman, who returned to the fold in January, was called up for SheBelieves. Wilson and Swanson are making their way back after recently welcoming baby girls.

Wilson started training with the Portland Thorns and has visited with the national team during previous camps. Swanson is still on maternity leave, and Hayes said last month not to expect her in this camp.

"She’ll return when she’s ready and that’s not yet," Hayes said of Swanson.

2. Familiar faces are back

(Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

January camp featured a lot of young and new players. Hayes did not call up any European-based players or Gotham FC players, which meant opportunities to keep growing and expanding the player pool.

But after January camp, Hayes promised she’d be whittling down the group and that is certainly the case.

Veterans like captain Lindsey Heaps, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett are back in the squad – they’re actually the only three on this roster who have more than 100 caps and the only three over the age of 30.

Other familiar faces include Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sam Coffey, Alyssa Thompson, Jaedyn Shaw and Lily Yohannes.

3. U-23 pathway showing that it works

(Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Hayes has talked at length about the importance of developing the U-23 program ever since she took over as the USWNT’s manager. She’s held camps with both teams training alongside the other, and has called up U-23 players over the last year so they could experience what it’s like to compete in the senior team environment.

While the January camp included plenty of inexperienced players – many of whom will play bigger roles in the future rather than right now – some made enough of a statement and are with the team for this tournament. Of course, some of these players are here because others are not – namely Wilson, Swanson, Tierna Davidson and Catarina Macario. But they’ve obviously impressed Hayes.

Seven players on this roster were part of the 2025 Futures Camp in Florida, including Jordyn Bugg, Gisele Thompson, Lilly Reale, Claire Hutton, Riley Jackson, Maddie Dahlien and Jameese Joseph. Two players – Jackson and Dahlien – earned their first caps last month.

Additionally, 12 players made their senior team debuts in either 2025 or 2026, showing that Hayes has meant what she’s said about young players having real opportunities to stake their claim on a roster spot.

4. Some fun new rules in place

There are a few new twists to the SheBelieves Cup this year. For one, rosters have been expanded from 23 players to 26, though only 23 players will be named to each game day roster. Coaches can switch up their game day rosters to feature any of the 26 players.

Additionally, games that end in a tie will go directly to penalty kicks rather than extra time. The winner of the tournament will still be determined by total points, so teams will get three points for a win, one point for a tie after regulation and then another point for winning the PK shootout.

4 ½: What’s next?

The 11th annual SheBelieves Cup kicks off in just a few short weeks.

Here is the full roster (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 7), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 4)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 6/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 71/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 50/2), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 6/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 10/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 113/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 5/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 3/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 3/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sam Coffey (Manchester City, ENG; 42/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 170/38), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 13/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 116/27), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 13/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 31/9), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 13/1)

FORWARDS (6): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 2/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 49/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 14/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 15/6), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 26/3)