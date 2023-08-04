FIFA Women's World Cup Sweden captain Caroline Seger unsure about status for USA clash Published Aug. 4, 2023 4:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sweden has suffered a demoralizing injury setback ahead of its clash with the United States at the Women's World Cup (coverage begins at 4 a.m., ET, with kickoff at 5 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ), with veteran leader Caroline Seger in danger of missing the rest of the tournament.

The influential midfielder, Seger — who's her nation's most capped player and taking part in her fifth World Cup — did not train with the rest of the Sweden squad during its Friday session, instead undergoing a specialized evaluation session with team doctors.

"Right now, I have no idea," Seger told reporters, when asked whether she would take any further part in the World Cup.

Seger has battled with calf issues for months, but proved herself to head coach Peter Gerhardsson and was selected in the 23-strong squad that traveled to Australia and New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after playing the first half of the team's 2-0 victory over Argentina, she was again stricken with severe discomfort in her calf.

"After the match, I felt it," she added. "I know my body very well after everything that has happened. There are an incredible amount of emotions. Happy that I could play 45 minutes, but then you feel something and then you are affected by it."

How much of a CHALLENGE will Sweden pose to USWNT? | SOTU

USWNT fans need no reminding as to how effective Seger can be as a tough, skillful presence in the center of the field. The FC Rosengard player starred for her country in both the 2016 and the 2021 Olympics, with Sweden beating the Americans both times.

A particularly telling memory is from the 2016 quarterfinal penalty shootout. After a Hope Solo save had brought the USA level and Morgan Brian dispatched an excellent penalty, Seger's nerveless blast beyond Solo's fingertips was seen as shifting momentum back in her team's favor.

Seger has been visibly devastated at the way her injury issues have affected what she has said will be her last World Cup. Heading into the tournament, she broke down in tears at a press conference when describing her extensive rehab and the battle to get herself physically ready.

After the Argentina game she was given permission by team staff to leave early and head back to the hotel in order to give herself the maximum recuperation time possible.

The midfield tussle is likely to be one of the most decisive factors on Sunday, with the USA having come under heavy pressure in that area against the Netherlands and Portugal.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Caroline Seger Sweden FIFA Women's World Cup

share