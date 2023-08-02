FIFA Women's World Cup Sweden rests nine starters, punches ticket to play USA in round of 16 Published Aug. 2, 2023 5:26 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sweden's second-string took care of business on Wednesday, securing a 2-0 victory against Argentina that comfortably clinched the top spot in Group G to set up a mouthwatering round of 16 clash against the United States on Sunday.

The Scandinavian side had already guaranteed itself a place in the knockout round and also had a virtually unassailable hold on top spot, meaning head coach Peter Gerhardsson was able to rest nine of his starters with an eye on the USA matchup (coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 5 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

In a rather tame affair marred by driving rain in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sweden put itself on course to maintain its perfect group record with a Rebecka Blomqvist goal in the 66th minute. Until then, Argentina had retained some hope of also progressing to the next phase, but defeat knocked it out the tournament and left it winless in 12 Women's World Cup matches dating back to 2003.

Blomqvist continued her team's habit of scoring off headers, nodding home accurately from a fine cross by Sofia Jakobsson, and Gerhardsson could be satisfied with the work put in by some of the less heralded members of his squad. Elin Rubensson put the result beyond any doubt with a successful penalty kick in the 90th minute.

In the other Group G game in Wellington, South Africa produced a spectacular finish to beat Italy and clinch a round of 16 spot, courtesy of an injury-time winner from Thembi Kgatlana, of Racing Louisville in the NWSL.

A 2-2 draw would have been enough for the Italians to advance, but Kgatlana slid the ball home from close range after excellent lead-up work from Hildah Magaia, to secure all three points and hand South Africa and a second-round clash against the Netherlands (Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Arianna Caruso put Italy ahead through an early penalty kick, before a disastrous mix-up saw Benedetta Orsi put the ball in her own net to level scores on 32 minutes. South Africa put itself on course to qualify when Magaia struck midway through the second half, but Caruso added another on 74 minutes to temporarily level things again.

Until, at the end, Kgatlana's late heroics provided the final twist.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

