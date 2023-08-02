FIFA Women's World Cup Argentina vs. Sweden live updates: Sweden takes 1-0 lead in second half Updated Aug. 2, 2023 4:27 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with Argentina (0-1-1) battling undefeated Olympic silver medalist Sweden (2-0-0) at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Sweden is ranked No. 3 in the world, according to FIFA, while Argentina checks in at No. 28. Nonetheless, both teams account for one of the top-10 goals of the tournament thus far, and both will look to make a statement.

Taking all three points from Sweden won't be enough for La Albiceleste to advance out of Group G, however, as it will need help elsewhere.

As for Sweden, it can win Group G with a win or draw on Wednesday. It can also take Group G with a loss, as it has a 10-goal lead in goal differential over Italy, which is the only other team that can win Group G.

In the likely event that Sweden wins Group G, it'll face the United States in the round of 16 on Sunday (coverage begins at 4 a.m., ET, with kickoff at 5 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.

Follow our live coverage below!

Argentina vs. Sweden

56': Argentina going for it

The Argentinians were still playing ambitiously trying to get their first goal with Estefanía Banini taking a strike from outside the box in the 56th minute.

HALFTIME: Match in a scoreless tie

Both teams were ambitious in the first half, but neither were able to capitalize on any opportunities. If the results hold, Sweden will win Group G and Argentina will be eliminated. However, if Argentina is able to get a lead and the Italy-South Africa match remains tied, the Argentinians will move on to the round 16.

38': Argentina suffers injury

Florencia Bonsegundo needed to be carted off late in the first half, causing Argentina to use an early sub.

29': Sweden on the attack

The Swedes are looking to get the first goal of the match, but have been unsuccessful, with Olivia Schough's header in the 29th minute going wide.

19': Sweden's free kick stopped

The Swedes have used set pieces to their advantage so far in this tournament. But one of their prime opportunities early on was denied when Vanina Correa saved Olivia Schough's shot.

15': Ambitious shot from Argentina

The Argentinians fired multiple shots from outside the box early on, but weren't able to get anything out of them. Estefanía Banini's shot in the 15th minute sailed over the net.

7': Physical early

Both squads have been chippy in the opening minutes of the match, recording a combined four fouls in the first seven minutes.

PREGAME

Emotions running high

Multiple Argentina players held back tears during the national anthem.

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

The Swedes have made several switches to their lineup, making nine changes in their group stage finale. Sweden can lose Wednesday's match and still win Group G due to its large lead in goal differential

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

