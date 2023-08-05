FIFA Women's World Cup Sweden-USWNT, Netherlands-South Africa, prediction, pick by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Aug. 5, 2023 12:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is heating up as we are in the knockout stage — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 26-18, +$433. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

Let's dive into the fun with a couple of bets I'm making for Day 2 of the knockout stage, including my pick for the USA's showdown with Sweden.

Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Over 2.5 combined goals (-140)

South Africa totally deserves to be here, as it scored in all three group-stage matches and easily could have won each of them. However, its defense also has been problematic. It allowed two goals in all three games and now faces a Dutch side which finally got the offense going versus a bad Vietnam side.

While the attack versus the U.S. and Portugal wasn’t great, I’m assuming the baseline for the Netherlands here is two goals. And being in a knockout game, there will be opportunities, as South Africa will have to press forward a little earlier and that should provide more chances for the Dutch to pad their goal-scoring stats.

PICK: Over 2.5 combined goals (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

How much of a challenge will Sweden pose to USWNT? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to the USWNT being matched up with Sweden in the round of 16 during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Sweden vs. United States

Match airs on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 5 a.m. ET on Sunday, with coverage beginning at 4 a.m. ET.

Under 2.5 total goals (-165)

I mentioned before how I hate being on an obvious side. I broke my rule when I backed the U.S. to win versus Portugal and then when I picked Norway to beat Switzerland. The results were predictable.

Now, the U.S. — who everyone is bad-mouthing — is favored. And that's despite the fact the team looked poor on the attack in the group stage, will be without Rose Lavelle and was dominated 3-0 by Sweden at the Olympics.

I can’t wait to see the betting splits here. It’s going to be one-way action on Sweden. And ultimately, maybe it will play out that way. Logically, based on what we’ve seen so far, it should.

I’m holding a "Sweden to win the trophy" ticket, so that's a good enough reason for me not to double down. I feel far more confident that the U.S. — which has allowed one shot on goal in three games — will absorb pressure, allow Sweden to have most of the ball and look for one chance.

It all adds up to a low-scoring game and while Under 2.5 goals is -165, that's the way I’m playing it.

PICK: Under 2.5 total goals (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

