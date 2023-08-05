FIFA Women's World Cup
Coach Vlatko Andonovski says U.S. 'performance was crap' vs. Portugal
Published Aug. 5, 2023 2:14 a.m. ET
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

United States coach Vlatko Andonovski made a very frank admission ahead of his team's critical round of 16 clash at the Women's World Cup — describing the squad's performance in the final group game against Portugal as "crap."

While his players have espoused nothing but positivity before their meeting with Sweden (coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 5 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), Andonovski broke through the cheery talk with a no-nonsense assessment of how much the USWNT needs to improve if it is to progress in the tournament.

"Yes, the performance was crap," Andonovski said in an interview recorded Thursday and broadcast on FS1 ahead of the Spain-Switzerland knockout game. "We all know that. We have to own it, we have to take accountability, and we have to focus for our next game. Let's make sure we don't have the same performance again."

"World Cup Tonight" crew reacts to Vlatko Andonovski's comments

"World Cup Tonight" crew reacts to Vlatko Andonovski's comments

Andonovski is under immense pressure after the Americans, who have never placed worse than third at a World Cup, came perilously close to being knocked out by world No. 21 Portugal. The scoreless draw led to a second-place finish in Group E that landed the U.S. in a far mor difficult part of the bracket.

However, as the USWNT bids for a third straight title, the coach has been encouraged by the response of the team, who have been uniformly upbeat despite a wave of criticism from back home.

"I think it's been great actually," he said. "I was a little worried after the Portugal game, how they were going to feel and where they stand. But the group has been incredible. Some of the more experienced players actually from the get-go were very energetic and very positive about the fact we have a game. Nothing changed."

On the same broadcast FOX soccer analyst Alexi Lalas voiced some skepticism about the message from the USA players that everything is under control and that the external worries are unfounded.

"I am so happy to hear everything is good, and I'm sure that will allay all the fears and concerns when it comes to Americans soccer that are out there," Lalas said, with irony.

He continued: "It is time for this team to put up or shut up, or I guess to go home. The question is this — is this as good as it gets or is there some magical mystery team that exists behind the scenes that is yet to show its head at this World Cup?

"If this is as good as it gets, that's not good enough to win a World Cup, let alone beat Sweden. But if there is this team right now, they'd better show up, because for Vlatko Andonovski, this is the most important game in his career. If it doesn't show up against Sweden, they're going home."

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

