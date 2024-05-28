National Football League
WR Nico Collins, Texans reportedly agree to $72.8 million extension
National Football League

WR Nico Collins, Texans reportedly agree to $72.8 million extension

Updated May. 28, 2024 5:31 p.m. ET

Wide receiver Nico Collins and the Houston Texans have agreed to a three-year, $72.8 million extension that includes $52 million guaranteed, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The deal has a maximum value of $75 million.

After totaling 927 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns across his first two seasons in the NFL (2021-22), Collins had a breakout year in 2023, leading Houston with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. He also posted 100-plus receiving yards in five regular-season games. 

Collins is part of a high-octane Texans passing game that includes wide receivers Tank Dell, Noah Brown and offseason acquisition and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz.

Houston went 10-7 last season, winning the AFC South and reaching the AFC divisional round for the first time since 2019. Quarterback C.J. Stroud won 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Texans selected Collins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Can the Chiefs be the first team to three-peat? Tom Brady breaks it down

Can the Chiefs be the first team to three-peat? Tom Brady breaks it down

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes