WR Nico Collins, Texans reportedly agree to $72.8 million extension

Wide receiver Nico Collins and the Houston Texans have agreed to a three-year, $72.8 million extension that includes $52 million guaranteed, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The deal has a maximum value of $75 million.

After totaling 927 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns across his first two seasons in the NFL (2021-22), Collins had a breakout year in 2023, leading Houston with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. He also posted 100-plus receiving yards in five regular-season games.

Collins is part of a high-octane Texans passing game that includes wide receivers Tank Dell, Noah Brown and offseason acquisition and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz.

Houston went 10-7 last season, winning the AFC South and reaching the AFC divisional round for the first time since 2019. Quarterback C.J. Stroud won 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The Texans selected Collins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

