WR Jauan Jennings re-signing with 49ers for reported two years, up to $14.5 million

Despite an offseason full of trade rumors and some new additions through the NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers are officially running it back with all the key veterans in their wide receiver room.

The 49ers have agreed to a two-year deal with wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who was a restricted free agent. According to multiple reports, Jennings can earn up to $14.5 million over the next two seasons with $10.5 million guaranteed in his new deal.

Jennings has carved out a vital niche role in Kyle Shanahan's offense alongside star pass-catchers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and he expanded that role in the 2023-24 NFL playoffs as the 49ers made it back to the Super Bowl. Jennings caught a touchdown and also threw one on a trick play in that 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording four receptions for 45 yards. He also had an impressive fingertip catch for a key third-down conversion in the 49ers' comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game two weeks prior.

But where the versatile Jennings has most excelled in the NFL is as an elite blocker for his position, which is crucial in an offense with Christian McCaffrey at running back and several of the NFL's best catch-and-run threats in Samuel, McCaffrey, Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. Jennings displayed this ability several times last season, including on one play where he went viral for blocking Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine into a sideline Gatorade cooler in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Jennings not only rejoins Aiyuk and Purdy, who remain on the team's roster despite being involved in myriad trade rumors this offseason, but also fellow veterans Chris Conley , Ronnie Bell and Danny Gray and two rookies, 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall and fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing, in the 49ers' wide receiver room.

Like his quarterback Brock Purdy, Jennings is a former seventh-round pick who has blossomed into a key starter in San Francisco. Now, Jennings has cashed in — just like Purdy is seemingly destined to soon.

