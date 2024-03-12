National Football League
Vikings reportedly add Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones after losing Kirk Cousins
National Football League

Vikings reportedly add Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones after losing Kirk Cousins

Published Mar. 12, 2024 9:12 a.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings might have quickly found their Kirk Cousins replacement. They're also adding a notable player from a divisional rival.

Sam Darnold has agreed to a deal with the Vikings, NFL Media first reported. He'll be joined in the backfield by Aaron Jones, who is also expected to agree to a deal with the Vikings, The Athletic reported Tuesday morning.

[NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, more]

For Darnold, the Vikings will sign him to a one-year deal worth $10 million after the new league year opens on Wednesday, according to NFL Media. Jones' contract is also a one-year deal, but will be worth $7 million, NFL Media additionally reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings had an eventful first day of the legal tampering period. They lost their starting quarterback to the Atlanta Falcons as Cousins reportedly agreed to a massive four-year deal, ending his time in Minnesota after six seasons.

Free Agency winners and head scratchers ft. Saquon Barkley & D'Andre Swift

Free Agency winners and head scratchers ft. Saquon Barkley & D'Andre Swift

However, the Vikings also made a few splashy defensive additions on Monday as well. They reportedly came to terms on deals with edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel along with linebacker Blake Cashman

Whether Darnold will be the Vikings' starting quarterback is unknown. After stints with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers, the No. 3 overall pick signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers last offseason. He threw for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing for a touchdown as he appeared in 10 games, making one start.

Jones, meanwhile, wasn't expected to be a free agent. But the Green Bay Packers cut him on Monday after agreeing to a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs. The 29-year-old rushed for 656 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in two touchdowns and added 30 receptions for 233 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season. 

The Vikings needed a running back this offseason. After cutting ties with star running back Dalvin Cook last offseason, the Vikings also moved on from his successor earlier in March, releasing Alexander Mattison following an underwhelming 2023 season.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saquon Barkley next team odds: Eagles, Texans could be landing spots for star RB

Saquon Barkley next team odds: Eagles, Texans could be landing spots for star RB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes