Vikings reportedly add Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones after losing Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings might have quickly found their Kirk Cousins replacement. They're also adding a notable player from a divisional rival.

Sam Darnold has agreed to a deal with the Vikings, NFL Media first reported. He'll be joined in the backfield by Aaron Jones, who is also expected to agree to a deal with the Vikings, The Athletic reported Tuesday morning.

For Darnold, the Vikings will sign him to a one-year deal worth $10 million after the new league year opens on Wednesday, according to NFL Media. Jones' contract is also a one-year deal, but will be worth $7 million, NFL Media additionally reported.

The Vikings had an eventful first day of the legal tampering period. They lost their starting quarterback to the Atlanta Falcons as Cousins reportedly agreed to a massive four-year deal, ending his time in Minnesota after six seasons.

However, the Vikings also made a few splashy defensive additions on Monday as well. They reportedly came to terms on deals with edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel along with linebacker Blake Cashman.

Whether Darnold will be the Vikings' starting quarterback is unknown. After stints with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers, the No. 3 overall pick signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers last offseason. He threw for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing for a touchdown as he appeared in 10 games, making one start.

Jones, meanwhile, wasn't expected to be a free agent. But the Green Bay Packers cut him on Monday after agreeing to a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs. The 29-year-old rushed for 656 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in two touchdowns and added 30 receptions for 233 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season.

The Vikings needed a running back this offseason. After cutting ties with star running back Dalvin Cook last offseason, the Vikings also moved on from his successor earlier in March, releasing Alexander Mattison following an underwhelming 2023 season.

