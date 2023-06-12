Travis Kelce redeems himself with first-pitch strike before Royals game
Travis Kelce has apparently been working on his pitching.
The Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end went viral back in April when his ceremonial first pitch before a Cleveland Guardians game was spiked in the dirt and bounced wide of home plate. Patrick Mahomes, who is also a Kansas City Royals minority shareholder, had plenty of fun at his teammate's expense, but also asked the Royals to have Kelce out for a first pitch and a shot at redemption.
Two months after embarrassing himself in front of his hometown Guardians, Kelce delivered with a perfect first-pitch strike at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.
Perhaps, Kelce's April first pitch was an aberration. The eight-time Pro Bowler did crush home runs alongside New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge soon after.
Of course, Kelce is doing just fine in his day job as Mahomes' top pass-catching target and a crucial part of a Chiefs team that has won two Super Bowls over the past four NFL seasons.
