National Football League
Travis Kelce redeems himself with first-pitch strike before Royals game
National Football League

Travis Kelce redeems himself with first-pitch strike before Royals game

Updated Jun. 12, 2023 10:09 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce has apparently been working on his pitching.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end went viral back in April when his ceremonial first pitch before a Cleveland Guardians game was spiked in the dirt and bounced wide of home plate. Patrick Mahomes, who is also a Kansas City Royals minority shareholder, had plenty of fun at his teammate's expense, but also asked the Royals to have Kelce out for a first pitch and a shot at redemption.

Two months after embarrassing himself in front of his hometown Guardians, Kelce delivered with a perfect first-pitch strike at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce gets redemption throwing out first pitch at Royals game

Chiefs' Travis Kelce gets redemption throwing out first pitch at Royals game

Perhaps, Kelce's April first pitch was an aberration. The eight-time Pro Bowler did crush home runs alongside New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge soon after.

Of course, Kelce is doing just fine in his day job as Mahomes' top pass-catching target and a crucial part of a Chiefs team that has won two Super Bowls over the past four NFL seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Denver Nuggets win first NBA championship, besting Heat in Game 5

Denver Nuggets win first NBA championship, besting Heat in Game 5

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes