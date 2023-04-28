National Football League Titans take big swing on Will Levis as potential successor to Ryan Tannehill Published Apr. 28, 2023 8:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Titans didn't make the sexy choice at the top of the draft Thursday. Instead, they made the right one in taking Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, an expectant Day 1 starter at tackle or guard who instantly improves an offensive line that struggled mightily last season.

That pick up gave Tennessee flexibility with its second pick. Its biggest position of need, wide receiver, has depth in the class so the team could wait a little longer to address that spot.

That afforded the Titans the opportunity to take a swing at their potential quarterback of the future with their second selection.

The Titans took Kentucky's Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. Tennessee traded picks Nos. 41 (second round) and 72 (third round) and a 2024 third-rounder to Arizona for No. 33, the second pick of the second round, and No. 81 (third round).

Levis is flawed, and that's why he fell out of the first round, where many draft pundits expected him to go (he was mocked as high as the top four). He threw 23 interceptions the past two seasons combined. He has struggled with accuracy and consistency, too. But he boasts an NFL-ready frame (6-foot-4, 229 pounds). He has a cannon of an arm. He has the toughness that teams covet. He played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky. The physical traits are there. It's a justifiable risk for the Titans to take in the second round.

After an impressive 2021 campaign, Levis completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last season.

Ryan Tannehill turns 35 in July. He's entering the last year of his contract. And he's a good — at times, very good — quarterback who has never been elite and whose playoff performance has grown increasingly underwhelming. In the Titans' past two playoff games, in 2020 (wild card, Ravens) and 2021 (divisional round, Bengals), he had just two touchdown passes and four interceptions.

The Titans have needed to think long term at quarterback, and they know it. At his pre-draft press conference, GM Ran Carthon stressed the need to think from "the macro level and prepare for the future." Tennessee had a presence at pro days of all the top quarterbacks — Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida), Levis (Kentucky).

The AFC is loaded with elite quarterback talent, maybe the most we've ever seen in one conference at one time. Every AFC team that made the playoffs last season has a franchise quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Josh Allen (Bills), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Justin Herbert (Chargers), Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins).

The Titans have Lawrence to reckon with in their own division. The Texans and Colts took Stroud (No. 2 overall) and Richardson (No. 4), respectively, on Thursday hoping they'll be franchise quarterbacks, too.

It's critical that Tennessee has the kind of quarterback that gives it a chance to compete at the highest levels in the conference. That's why taking a swing on a quarterback with first-round physical traits makes sense.

Will it pan out?

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

