Titans HC Brian Callahan: Will Levis has 'gotten better in short amount of time'

The Tennessee Titans are rolling with second-year quarterback Will Levis in 2024, and his new head coach, former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, has been impressed by the young signal-caller this offseason.

"He's been great," Callahan said about Levis on Thursday. "Really, really happy with the work that he's put in, what he's learned. There's a lot of information coming at him. A lot of technical things. A lot of mental things. A lot of physical things, as far as fundamentals, techniques, how we teach, what we teach. He's attacked it with really awesome enthusiasm. … The mark to me of guys that take coaching well [is] they can take it from the meeting room to the grass. He's been able to translate those things as we've come out here.

"Really happy with the work he's done so far. I think he's really gotten better in a short amount of time because of the way he approaches his job, and that's all you can ask for at this point of the year."

Levis, whom Tennessee traded up to select with the No. 33 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, made nine starts in his rookie season. He totaled 1,808 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, four interceptions and an 84.2 passer rating, while completing 58.4% of his passes. The Titans went 3-6 with him under center.

Tennessee beefed up its offense this offseason, signing wide receivers Calvin Ridley — who led the AFC South-rival Jacksonville Jaguars with 1,016 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns last season — and Tyler Boyd, center Lloyd Cushenberry and running back Tony Pollard, among other moves. The Titans then selected Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Levis is one of four budding quarterbacks in the AFC South: C.J. Stroud was the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Houston Texans; Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to the AFC divisional round in 2022; Anthony Richardson flashed high-end upside for the Indianapolis Colts before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury just four games into last season.

The Titans are coming off a 6-11 season and have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years. After six seasons as head coach, Mike Vrabel was fired in favor of Callahan.

