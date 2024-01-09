National Football League T.J. Watt out, Mason Rudolph starting for Steelers against Bills Published Jan. 9, 2024 1:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As expected, the Steelers will be without their top player at the start of what they hope will be a long playoff run.

T.J. Watt will miss Sunday's AFC wild-card matchup against the Bills, Steelers Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday.

Watt suffered a knee injury in the Steelers' Week 18 win over the Ravens, hurting himself when he collided with a teammate in the second half. It was initially feared that Watt suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain, which is a tear that would've likely cost him a couple of games. However, J.J. Watt shared that his brother suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which he said was a "best-case scenario."

Still, the Steelers will have to overcome a big loss in order to beat the Bills. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year led the NFL in sacks this season, recording two sacks against the Ravens to give him 19 on the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Playing without T.J. is significant," Tomlin told reporters. "But to be quite honest with you, we've played without a lot of people this year, it's just another opportunity for us to strike a blow for the team … It's going to be a committee approach. We better strengthen our output in other areas because T.J. is one of a kind."

While Watt is out for Sunday's game, Tomlin is optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick will play. Fitzpatrick has been out since Week 15 due to a knee injury and is expected to be limited in practice this week.

Additionally, Mason Rudolph will remain the Steelers' starting quarterback, Tomlin said.

"We're just simply staying with the hot hand and not disrupting the apple cart," Tomlin said. "We've been in some tough circumstances. He's delivered, we've delivered and so we will continue in that vein."

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers REPLACE Kenny Pickett in the NFL Draft?

Rudolph has led the Steelers to three straight wins since he became their starter in Week 16, replacing a struggling Mitch Trubisky in Kenny Pickett's absence from an ankle injury. He's completed 74.7 percent of his passes for 716 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 120.4 passer rating.

As Rudolph's three wins helped catapult the Steelers to 10-7, Tomlin believes that their play in the stretch could help them in the postseason

"Over the last few weeks, we've essentially kind of been in the playoffs," Tomlin said. "Hopefully, that experience shows that urgency."





share