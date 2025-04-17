National Football League Seahawks 7-round mock draft: Help for O-line, defense, plus a Heisman finalist Published Apr. 18, 2025 9:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider wants his team to get back to its winning ways after missing the playoffs the past two seasons. After making a big splash in free agency by signing quarterback Sam Darnold, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, the Seahawks will look to add more pieces in the draft.

Seattle holds 10 picks overall — only the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens have more, with 11 — and five in the first 100. Those include a second-rounder received from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the DK Metcalf trade, and a third-round selection from the Las Vegas Raiders for quarterback Geno Smith.

Here's our seven-round mock draft for the Seahawks.

Round 1, No. 18 overall: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

A physical freak who put on an impressive performance at the combine, Emmanwori would give Mike Macdonald an explosive chess piece in the back end defensively. In the NFC West, Seattle must match up with physical, big-play threats in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams for the Rams, George Kittle with the 49ers and Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Cardinals. Emmanwori can man the middle of the defense and cover bigger receivers in got-to-have-it moments. He models his game after Kyle Hamilton, whom Macdonald coached in Baltimore. Emmanwori met with the Seahawks at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 2, No. 50 overall: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

A four-year starter for the Bulldogs, Ratledge has experience in a zone-based running scheme and plays with an edge. He has a big personality and was a team captain at Georgia — traits Schneider looks for from a team-building perspective. Ratledge's injury history is a concern, but he's a smart, athletic player who should help shore up Seattle's issues in the interior offensive line and protect Darnold in the passing game.

Round 2, No. 52 overall: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

With Noah Fant in the final year of his contract, Ferguson would provide some assurance should the Iowa product leave next year in free agency. Ferguson would also add another dimension to the passing game, with his ability to stretch the middle of the field. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder ran the fastest time among tight ends at the combine, posting a 4.63 40. Ferguson met with the Seahawks at the combine.

Round 3, No. 82 overall: Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville

With Uchenna Nwosu and free-agent addition Lawrence both coming off injuries, Seattle could use some help on the edge at pass rusher. Gillotte filled up the stat sheet for Louisville, with 24.5 sacks over his last two seasons. He also impressed at his pro day with a 4.65-second 40-yard dash and a 1.59-second 10-yard split.

Round 3, No. 92 overall: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

I selected Williams for the Seahawks here in my best receiver fits, so I'll stick with him in this mock draft. After moving on from veteran Tyler Lockett and Metcalf this offseason, Seattle needs a speedy deep threat who can make plays down the field. Williams has a similar skill set to Lockett coming out of college and should add explosiveness to Seattle's offense, giving Darnold another playmaker.

Round 4, No. 137 overall: Bryce Cabeldue, OL, Kansas

The Seahawks would get another piece to shore up the interior of their offensive line in the 6-foot-5, 308-pound Cabeldue. He played both left tackle and right tackle for the Jayhawks in a zone-based scheme, but he projects to move inside to guard at the next level. However, he could develop into a swing player who could play guard or tackle in the NFL. His addition would improve the overall depth of Seattle's offensive line. The Seahawks had Cabeldue in for a pre-draft visit.

Round 5, No. 172 overall: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

Like Seahawks Pro Bowler Tariq Woolen, Frazier is a speedy, lanky corner who played for the Roadrunners and was a late bloomer. Frazier had good production in his final college season, finishing with six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. He would give Seattle a size/speed project on Day 3 to add depth to the defensive back room. Frazier recently had a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks.

Round 5, No. 175 overall: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

The 24-year-old signal-caller has a similar skill set to the greatest quarterback in Seahawks history, Russell Wilson. Gabriel put up impressive numbers in leading Oregon to the Big Ten Championship and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting. He would serve in more of a Seneca Wallace-type role as a backup who could win a game in a pinch with his dual-threat ability if Darnold is injured.

Round 7, No. 223 overall: Jailin Walker, LB, Indiana

Walker ran a blazing 4.40 40 at his pro day and projects as a special teams player to start his pro career. He had good production in two years at James Madison and one at Indiana, totaling 227 combined tackles, 27 pass breakups and seven forced fumbles. So there's upside there.

Round 7, No. 234 overall: Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Florida

The Seahawks want to get back to running the football consistently, so they could grab a productive player from a deep running back pool on Day 3 with Johnson. The New Orleans native had the fifth-fastest time among running backs at the combine, posting a 4.41 40. Johnson finished his college career with 3,089 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams .

