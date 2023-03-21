National Football League Patrick Mahomes likes tweets suggesting OBJ, DeAndre Hopkins join Chiefs Published Mar. 21, 2023 3:29 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl title in four seasons last year despite featuring a wide receiver room that lacked a big-name superstar after trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.

That might change soon.

The Chiefs will need to add to that room after JuJu Smith-Schuster left for the Patriots and Mecole Hardman is also widely expected to depart in free agency. Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he continues recovering from the torn ACL he suffered more than a year ago in Super Bowl LVI, and the Cardinals are reportedly expected to trade DeAndre Hopkins elsewhere as the team looks to regroup under a new coaching staff.

[Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: I'm not worried about trade rumors]

ADVERTISEMENT

Could one or both star veteran wideouts wind up with the Chiefs? Former Cowboys pass-catcher Dez Bryant, who knows both men and recently posted videos to social media of himself spending time with Hopkins, hinted that it could happen — in a tweet Mahomes himself liked.

Mahomes later removed the like from Bryant's Tweet, but as of Tuesday afternoon, his most recent like was a tweet from newly signed Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu — recruiting Hopkins.

Both Hopkins and Beckham are 30 years old and come with injury concerns. But when healthy, they have shown they can be two of the most skilled wide receivers in the NFL. Hopkins made five Pro Bowls in six seasons from 2015-2020 while Beckham, the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and three-time Pro Bowler himself, played a major role in the Rams' run through the 2021-22 NFL playoffs before his injury in the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have also been linked to both players, and the Patriots have been linked heavily to Hopkins especially NFL Films cameras caught Bill Belichick expressing his admiration to Hopkins after a game between the Patriots and Cardinals late last season. But Dallas traded for receiver Brandin Cooks on Sunday and New England has the aforementioned signing of Smith-Schuster.

[Would the Patriots make a run at Lamar Jackson?]

That could clear the way for both Hopkins and Beckham to end up in Kansas City as the Chiefs aim to become the first team since Belichick's Patriots 20 years ago to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

share