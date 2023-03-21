National Football League
National Football League

Former Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower, a three-time Super Bowl champ, retires

Updated Mar. 21, 2023 2:01 p.m. EDT

On Tuesday, former New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower officially announced that he is retiring. 

In nine seasons with the Patriots, Hightower made two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls. 

"I just want to say thank you for helping me live my dream," Hightower said in an interview with The Players' Tribune in which he announced his retirement. 

In the article, he reminisced about each of the three Super Bowl victories. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every ring tells a story," Hightower said. 

He mentioned his tackle of Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard-line that preceded the legendary Malcolm Butler interception against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He also remembered being down 21-3 to the Atlanta Falcons at halftime of Super Bowl LI and coming back to win 34-28. Finally, in Super Bowl LIII, Hightower remembered overcoming food poisoning to help the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3. 

"I know these announcements always feel bittersweet, but I can’t think of a better story than the one I wrote in New England," he said in the article. 

The Patriots selected him out of Alabama in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Hightower, who last played in 2021, had 569 total tackles, 27 sacks and 11 pass deflections in his pro career.  

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New England Patriots
Alabama Crimson Tide
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 5 Toronto Blue Jays
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 5 Toronto Blue Jays
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes