National Football League Former Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower, a three-time Super Bowl champ, retires Updated Mar. 21, 2023 2:01 p.m. EDT

On Tuesday, former New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower officially announced that he is retiring.

In nine seasons with the Patriots, Hightower made two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls.

"I just want to say thank you for helping me live my dream," Hightower said in an interview with The Players' Tribune in which he announced his retirement.

In the article, he reminisced about each of the three Super Bowl victories.

"Every ring tells a story," Hightower said.

He mentioned his tackle of Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard-line that preceded the legendary Malcolm Butler interception against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He also remembered being down 21-3 to the Atlanta Falcons at halftime of Super Bowl LI and coming back to win 34-28. Finally, in Super Bowl LIII, Hightower remembered overcoming food poisoning to help the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3.

"I know these announcements always feel bittersweet, but I can’t think of a better story than the one I wrote in New England," he said in the article.

The Patriots selected him out of Alabama in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Hightower, who last played in 2021, had 569 total tackles, 27 sacks and 11 pass deflections in his pro career.

