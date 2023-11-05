National Football League
NFL Week 9 live updates: Dolphins-Chiefs, Rams-Packers, more
Updated Nov. 5, 2023 10:29 a.m. ET

Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a full slate of matchups, and we've got you covered with all the action.

Kicking things off, it's a clash between AFC titans in Germany as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins in the fourth of five international games slated for the 2023 season — and first contest all-time in Frankfurt.

Later, the afternoon slate is highlighted by a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX, followed by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Cincinnati Bengals to close things out on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the top moments!

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

What was that?

That was fast!

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs roared down the field to begin the game, throwing for 71 yards on the drive. On the seventh play of the opening possession, Mahomes got the ball out to wide receiver Rashee Rice, who ran in an 11-yard touchdown.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Green Bay Packers
GB

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Washington Commaders at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
New England Patriots
NE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Houston Texans
HOU

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
New Orleans Saints
NO

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

 Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

National Football League
