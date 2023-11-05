National Football League NFL Week 9 live updates: Dolphins-Chiefs, Rams-Packers, more Updated Nov. 5, 2023 10:29 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a full slate of matchups, and we've got you covered with all the action.

Kicking things off, it's a clash between AFC titans in Germany as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins in the fourth of five international games slated for the 2023 season — and first contest all-time in Frankfurt.

Later, the afternoon slate is highlighted by a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX, followed by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Cincinnati Bengals to close things out on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the top moments!

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

What was that?

That was fast!

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs roared down the field to begin the game, throwing for 71 yards on the drive. On the seventh play of the opening possession, Mahomes got the ball out to wide receiver Rashee Rice, who ran in an 11-yard touchdown.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Washington Commaders at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET)

