NFL Week 9 live updates: Dolphins-Chiefs, Rams-Packers, more
Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a full slate of matchups, and we've got you covered with all the action.
Kicking things off, it's a clash between AFC titans in Germany as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins in the fourth of five international games slated for the 2023 season — and first contest all-time in Frankfurt.
Later, the afternoon slate is highlighted by a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX, followed by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Cincinnati Bengals to close things out on Sunday Night Football.
Here are the top moments!
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
What was that?
That was fast!
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs roared down the field to begin the game, throwing for 71 yards on the drive. On the seventh play of the opening possession, Mahomes got the ball out to wide receiver Rashee Rice, who ran in an 11-yard touchdown.
Stay tuned for updates!
Coming up:
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Washington Commaders at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET)
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET)
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
Cowboys-Eagles Week 9 trends, stats, odds: Five betting trends to know
Cowboys-Eagles preview: Analysis, predictions on the weekend's best NFL game
Worth betting on Raiders after Josh McDaniels firing? How interim coaches do ATS
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
NFL Week 9 odds, predictions, best bets, including Chiefs, Bengals to win big
College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Kansas State-Texas, Cowboys-Eagles
-
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $80,000 in prize money given away this season
Why did Raiders fire coach, GM? Is A.J. Brown best WR? Schrager's Cheat Sheet has answers
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins: Prediction, odds, picks
-
Cowboys-Eagles Week 9 trends, stats, odds: Five betting trends to know
Cowboys-Eagles preview: Analysis, predictions on the weekend's best NFL game
Worth betting on Raiders after Josh McDaniels firing? How interim coaches do ATS
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
NFL Week 9 odds, predictions, best bets, including Chiefs, Bengals to win big
College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Kansas State-Texas, Cowboys-Eagles
-
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $80,000 in prize money given away this season
Why did Raiders fire coach, GM? Is A.J. Brown best WR? Schrager's Cheat Sheet has answers
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins: Prediction, odds, picks