National Football League NFL Week 9 Big Bets Recap: Bettor wins $1k on 66-cent, 4-leg parlay Published Nov. 4, 2024 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Each week this football season, we serve up some $10 parlay or another that somehow hits for thousands or tens of thousands — or occasionally, more than $100,000.

But there’s one this week that really takes the cake.

Because you couldn’t even buy a piece of cake for the amount of the bet. These days, you might not be able to buy a sliver of a piece of cake.

Have you ever seen 66 cents turn into $1,000? Well, you will in a moment, as we recap notable parlays and major wagers — winners and losers — in NFL Week 9 and college football Week 10 betting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pocket Change Champion

Ahead of Sunday’s games, a FanDuel Sportsbook customer apparently had 66 cents left in a mobile account, and that 66 cents needed to be spent.

So the bettor put it on the following four-leg player-prop parlay:

It wasn’t surprising that Baltimore running back Henry and Cincinnati running back Brown delivered the goods, based on their odds. But Carolina wideout Legette scoring the first TD at 20/1 was a surprise, as was London doing likewise for the Falcons.

Add ‘em up, and you’ve got odds of +152045 or about 1520/1. And that’s how you turn 66 cents into $1,004.16.

Parlay Partay

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor turned petty cash of $11.63 into more than $53,000. The customer had an eight-leg parlay of anytime touchdown scorers.

The bet included a DK odds boost of 33%, bumping the price up to 459/1.

Also, at DK Sportsbook, an interesting wager where a loser became a winner.

A group of friends has a 12-team fantasy football league. Each week, the league’s lowest scorer puts in a $10 parlay, with the picks coming from the other 11 managers in the league.

And this week, the 11-leg parlay hit for a $41,288 win.

At Caesars Sportsbook, a bettor mixed and matched point-spread plays, moneylines and totals on a $30 parlay that paid out $16,140:

And back in the NFL, one more from DraftKings Sportsbook: a $10 three-leg parlay of first touchdown scorers, at odds of +93950, or almost 940/1. Winner, winner, buy everyone dinner with $9,405.

Here’s Hoping You Had It

It’s not all about cashing out wild parlays for tens of thousands of dollars. When you multiply any wager by 35, that’s not a bad thing.

For example, at Caesars, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was +3500 to score two or more TDs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Lawrence indeed ran for two touchdowns. A $10 bet would’ve profited $350.

Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers was a modest +850 to score two or more TDs at Caesars, and he found paydirt twice was well. It’s not a huge payout, but putting in $10 to take back $85 in profit is just fine.

On the flip side, this must be in the running for bad beat of the week: A bettor had a modest $15 on New York Jets wideout Malachi Corley to score the first TD in Thursday’s game against the Houston Texans.

It looked as if Corley did so early in the second quarter, taking a short pass from Aaron Rodgers and converting it into a 19-yard touchdown. But on review, it was shown that Corley dropped the ball just before he crossed the goal line. The ball then rolled out of bounds at the back of the end zone.

So no touchdown. And the Corley wager, at +10000 odds (100/1), disappeared, too, negating a $1,500 win.

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

Caesars Sports took a few major wagers this weekend, mostly in the NFL. Among the notable plays:

$110,000 Bills -6 vs. Dolphins. Buffalo wins but doesn’t cover, 30-27 on a final-seconds field goal.

$105,000 Dolphins +6.5 (-105) vs. Bills. As noted above, the Dolphins covered. Bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $205,000).

$55,000 Browns +1.5 vs. Chargers . Cleveland loses 27-10.

$55,000 Central Florida -6 vs. Arizona . A no-sweat $50,000 win for the bettor, as UCF rolls 56-12 ($105,000 total payout).

Always bear in mind that this is betting we’re talking about. It’s not called winning. So remember to keep it reasonable. Enjoy the Bucs and Chiefs on Monday night!

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share