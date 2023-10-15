National Football League
NFL Week 6 live updates: Ravens-Titans underway in London
Updated Oct. 15, 2023 10:11 a.m. ET

Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a handful of pivotal divisional matchups, and we've got you covered with all the action from around the league!

Kicking things off, the Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in the third of five international games slated for the 2023 season. 

Later, there are 11 games on deck, with a couple of teams aiming to stay undefeated and another looking to get its first win of the season. Closing things out, the New York Giants are on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the top moments!

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

FG Show

Baltimore and Tennessee combined for three field goals in the first quarter, with the former putting two of them on the board. The Ravens got the ball into Titans territory on their second drive when Lamar Jackson hit Odell Beckham Jr. over the middle, and the wideout thundered through the defense for a 32-yard gain. The Ravens led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Chicago Bears
CHI

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Cleveland Browns
CLE

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Houston Texans
HOU

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
New York Jets
NYJ

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Buffalo Bills
BUF

