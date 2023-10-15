National Football League NFL Week 6 live updates: Ravens-Titans underway in London Updated Oct. 15, 2023 10:11 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a handful of pivotal divisional matchups, and we've got you covered with all the action from around the league!

Kicking things off, the Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in the third of five international games slated for the 2023 season.

Later, there are 11 games on deck, with a couple of teams aiming to stay undefeated and another looking to get its first win of the season. Closing things out, the New York Giants are on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the top moments!

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

FG Show

Baltimore and Tennessee combined for three field goals in the first quarter, with the former putting two of them on the board. The Ravens got the ball into Titans territory on their second drive when Lamar Jackson hit Odell Beckham Jr. over the middle, and the wideout thundered through the defense for a 32-yard gain. The Ravens led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

