NFL Week 4 live updates: Falcons, Jaguars kick off 2023 International Series
Week 4 of the NFL is here, and football fans are in for a treat this weekend!
Kicking things off in London, the Atlanta Falcons are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in the first of five international games slated for the 2023 season.
Here are the top moments!
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Making 'em miss
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson sent a defender the other way in the first quarter.
Jags TD
Shortly after converting a fourth down, Jacksonville broke the ice when quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a 30-yard touchdown.
Stay tuned for updates!
Coming up:
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)
Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)
New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets (8:20 p.m. ET)
Michael Oher conservatorship agreement to end, judge says
Jets-Chiefs ticket prices reportedly surging ahead of rumored Taylor Swift attendance
Most famous athlete-musician relationships: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift the latest in a long line
College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Michigan-Nebraska, Dolphins-Bills
Raiders release defensive end Chandler Jones after his arrest on Friday
NFL revises gambling policy, reinstates Lions' Jameson Williams and others
NFL Week 4 odds: Best bets, including Bills, Steelers to cover
Lions looked every bit the part of a contender in emphatic win over Packers
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 4 picks
