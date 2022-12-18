National Football League
NFL Week 15 live updates: Cowboys-Jags, Eagles-Bears, Falcons-Saints, more
Week 15 of the NFL continues Sunday with a slew of highlight anticipated matchups as the 2022-23 season winds down — and we've got you covered with all the action around the league from start to finish!

Philadelphia is the only team that has clinched a playoff spot, while a slew of other teams are on the bubble. The Dallas Cowboys can secure a postseason berth with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who aren't eliminated just yet in the AFC. 

Other key matchups in the early window of games include the Detroit Lions visiting the New York Jets (yes, both are in the playoff hunt) and the New Orleans Saints' playing host to the Atlanta Falcons in a key NFC South matchup.

Later, the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tennessee Titans battle the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of two playoff hopefuls.

The night game is an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, both of whom are currently in the playoffs.

Here are the top plays!

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Showing some reach

Juwan Johnson extends his arm (and the ball) to the goal line as the Saints took the early lead.

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars

Stay tuned for updates!

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Stay tuned for updates!

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

Stay tuned for updates!

Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Jets defense delivers

The Lions opened the game with a methodical, 14-play drive, but the New York defense stiffened and stopped Jamaal Williams on fourth-and-goal.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Denver Broncos
DEN

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Washington Commanders
WAS
