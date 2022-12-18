National Football League NFL Week 15 live updates: Cowboys-Jags, Eagles-Bears, Falcons-Saints, more 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 15 of the NFL continues Sunday with a slew of highlight anticipated matchups as the 2022-23 season winds down — and we've got you covered with all the action around the league from start to finish!

Philadelphia is the only team that has clinched a playoff spot, while a slew of other teams are on the bubble. The Dallas Cowboys can secure a postseason berth with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who aren't eliminated just yet in the AFC.

Other key matchups in the early window of games include the Detroit Lions visiting the New York Jets (yes, both are in the playoff hunt) and the New Orleans Saints' playing host to the Atlanta Falcons in a key NFC South matchup.

Later, the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tennessee Titans battle the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of two playoff hopefuls.

The night game is an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, both of whom are currently in the playoffs.

Here are the top plays!

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Showing some reach

Juwan Johnson extends his arm (and the ball) to the goal line as the Saints took the early lead.

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Jets defense delivers

The Lions opened the game with a methodical, 14-play drive, but the New York defense stiffened and stopped Jamaal Williams on fourth-and-goal.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

COMING UP:

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET)

