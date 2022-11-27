National Football League
NFL Week 12 live updates: Bucs-Browns, Bears-Jets, Bengals-Titans, more
Week 12 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups, and we've got you covered with every must-see play across the league.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

Browns running around

Add Anthony Schwartz to the many weapons Cleveland can employ out of its backfield. The wideout took a double reverse for 31 yards to get the Browns on the board right away.

Chief Kieft

The Bucs have their first lead of the day, thanks in part to rookie tight end Ko Kieft. 

Chicago Bears at New York Jets

Instant connection

The Jets' passing game has been a problem with Zach Wilson. With Mike White, it's quickly proving to be a problem for the Bears. The replacement starter has already hooked up with rookie Garrett Wilson for two TDs, including a 54-yard score to give New York the lead again late in the second quarter.

Change creates change

For Jets coach Robert Saleh, switching QBs this week simply made sense. With his third TD toss on the day, White is making good on that decision.  

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Grown-man business

Brian Robinson was not going to be denied pay dirt on this catch.

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Moore is better

Sam Darnold, making his first start of the season, wasted no time targeting his top receiver. DJ Moore turned one of those throws into a first-half TD.

Rolling in the deep

Darnold nearly squandered a scoring opportunity, only to land on his own fumble and find his way into the end zone to give the Panthers a two-TD lead.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

He could … go … all … the … way

Derrick Henry nearly added to his tremendous tally of 70-yard TDs, only he fumbled inside the fear. Don't fret, Titans fans, Treylon Burks was there for the recovery and score.

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

That Jag has wheels

JaMycal Hasty is more than a ball carrier. With Travis Etienne sidelined, Hasty sprung free on a wheel route for a 28-yard TD.

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

Don't sleep on the Dolphins' defense

Miami's offense makes the headlines, but its defense can ball too. And it can score. Xavien Howard did just that after picking up a Texans fumble, contributing to a 30-0 lead at the half. 

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP: 

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

