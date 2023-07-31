National Football League NFL training camp injury tracker: Joe Burrow, Kenneth Walker, Tim Patrick, more Updated Jul. 31, 2023 4:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the downsides of NFL training camps getting underway is that injuries start piling up as teams head back onto the practice field.

The first few days of full-fledged camps have already seen Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow go down with a calf strain, while the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks have suddenly taken hits to their running back depth — a serious issue for Indianapolis, as it continues to sort through a messy contract situation with star Jonathan Taylor.

[NFL training camp roundup: Saquon Barkley shows heart, Travis Kelce throws punch, more]

Here is the latest on various injury news around the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf)

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on July 28 that Burrow will take "several weeks" to recover from a calf strain, one day after the 26-year-old was carted off the field after suffering the injury late in a training-camp practice on July 27.

The star franchise QB hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play during an 11-on-11 drill.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee)

The Dolphins' star cornerback went down with a knee injury during a training camp session on July 27 and was carted off the field after a collision with wide receiver Tyreek Hill , according to reporters at Miami's practice.

The injury required surgery — Ramsey underwent a full meniscus repair the next day — that will knock the star veteran out for much of the upcoming 2023-24 season. He's expected to be sidelined until at least December, per CBS Sports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that no additional damage was found beyond the torn meniscus, per CBS' report.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (knee)

Toney suffered a knee injury at the Chiefs' opening practice on July 23 while receiving punts during warmups. Head coach Andy Reid revealed that Toney had suffered a torn meniscus and underwent surgery on July 25 for a partially torn meniscus in his knee, which is the same knee Toney previously had surgery on while with the New York Giants .

Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (leg)

Gardner-Johnson is reportedly day-to-day after suffering a right leg injury during a training-camp practice on July 24. Luckily, an MRI on his right knee reportedly showed no structural damage after he needed to be carted off the field.

The 25-year-old safety and the rest of the team were "relieved" the injury wasn't worse following Monday's practice, according to FOX Sports ' Carmen Vitali .

Broncos WR Tim Patrick (leg)

Patrick was carted off the field on July 31 with a left leg injury, which comes almost a year after he tore his right ACL at training camp. There was no immediate word on the nature or extent of Patrick's injury, but it appeared to be a serious setback for the 29-year-old who was embarking on a comeback after missing all of last season.

Patrick was participating in a 7-on-7 drill in full pads for the first time when his left leg buckled as he pushed off to run a route. He yelled out in pain and threw his helmet.

Head coach Sean Payton, quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Courtland Sutton were among the first to rush over to him. Payton said after practice that the team fears that Patrick injured his left Achilles tendon.

Patrick was the team's No. 1 receiver going into last season when he tore his right ACL in a noncontact drill on Aug. 2.

He was a projected starter again this summer even in a crowded wide receiver room that also features Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, rookie Marvin Mims Jr., Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, among others.

Colts RB Zack Moss (arm)

Moss, who was acquired from the Buffalo Bills in a midseason trade last year, suffered a broken arm at practice on July 31 and is expected to miss the rest of training camp, per NFL Network. With Jonathan Taylor's future in Indianapolis uncertain after the star Colts ball-carrier formally requested a trade, which prompting a war of words with team owner Jim Irsay, third-year back Deon Jackson tentatively sits atop the Colts' depth chart at the position for now.

Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker III (groin) and Zach Charbonnet (shoulder)

Seattle's top two running backs are currently sitting out with a groin strain and shoulder discomfort, respectively. Walker, the second-year man out of Michigan State looking to build upon a breakout rookie season, is considered week-to-week with his groin injury, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that the team is being "cautious" and the injury is "not terrible," according to ESPN. The status of Charbonnet, a rookie out of UCLA, is unclear.

Cowboys S Donovan Wilson (calf)

Dallas' starting safety suffered a right calf strain during the Cowboys' opening practice on July 26. Wilson, who was recently re-signed on a three-year, $21 million extension with $13.5 million guaranteed, is expected to miss four to six weeks, per multiple reports. Six-year veteran Malik Hooker will likely take Wilson's place if he isn't ready to go Week 1.

Saints G Trai Turner (quadriceps)

The former Pro Bowl guard will likely miss the entire 2023-24 season with a torn quadriceps injury suffered during the Saints' third day of training camp, a source told ESPN. Turner, who recently signed with the Saints less than a week before his injury, went down during individual drills and was carted off the field.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share