Jimmy Garoppolo leaves Raiders practice early as coaches monitor injured foot
Jimmy Garoppolo leaves Raiders practice early as coaches monitor injured foot

Updated Aug. 2, 2023 8:48 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left practice early Wednesday as Las Vegas coaches monitor his time on the field as he comes back from a broken left foot.

Garoppolo, who injured the foot last season while quarterbacking the San Francisco 49ers, also did not practice Friday. Wednesday was his third consecutive day on the field, and Garoppolo was given the early time off. The team is off Thursday.

"There’s a definite plan," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said recently. "We know what days we’re out there. ... A number of players are going through the same process."

With Garoppolo leaving with about 45 minutes left in practice, that gave veteran Brian Hoyer a chance to get some extra work with the first-team offense. He also ran that offense in the spring when Garoppolo was sidelined for organized team activities and minicamp.

"As a backup, you may get a lot of reps, you may not get any," Hoyer said Wednesday. "So the ones that you get, you just keep stacking them up and use those as a building block. So that way if you ever do play, you know you’re going out there with more reps.

"It’s about keeping yourself on your toes and always being ready to go."

Also, McDaniels said Wednesday he didn’t think cornerback Brandon Facyson was seriously hurt. Facyson, who left practice the day before with an apparent leg injury, did not practice Wednesday.

"I don’t think it’s going to be too long-term," McDaniels said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo
