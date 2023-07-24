National Football League Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off practice field with leg injury Published Jul. 24, 2023 12:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A key Detroit Lions player may have suffered a serious injury on one of the first days of training camp.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson needed to be carted off the practice field Monday after suffering an apparent non-contact injury to his right leg during a light team drill, according to several reporters. Gardner-Johnson, emotional and in pain as he was lying on the field, was consoled by Jared Goff, Isaiah Buggs and other Detroit teammates.

The Lions made Gardner-Johnson one of their big pickups over the offseason. The defensive back received a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Lions back in March.

Prior to joining the Lions, Gardner-Johnson was arguably one of the NFL's best safeties with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He tied for the league lead in interceptions with six picks even though he missed five games due to injury. The 25-year-old also had a career-high 67 combined tackles, helping the Eagles have one of the league's best defenses during the regular season before playing a role in their run to the Super Bowl.

Gardner-Johnson played the first three years of his career with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He recorded five interceptions over his three seasons in New Orleans before the Saints traded him to the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season.

